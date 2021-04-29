Senior Forex Consultant at State Bank of India

JOB DETAIL:

You will be registered as a Key Individual with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority(FSCA)

You will be required to supervise all the representatives who are currently under supervision.

Ensuring overall compliance with the FAIS act

More detailed Job specs would be provided upon application.

Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks, you may consider your application as unsuccessful.

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:

Must be registered as Key Individual with Financial Sector Conduct Authority for a bank

Should be registered as a representative for categories -1.15 Forex Investments (for the minimum of last two years in a Bank)

Has worked in a management/supervisory position in Retail Banking and have experience in forex investment.

Salary is negotiable

Inquiries/CVs can be sent to Mr Ravi Shanker- [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

forex

Retail

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Other Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

STATE BANK OF INDIA is a foreign bank operating since 1997 at Johannesburg and Durban. The bank is looking for a Key Individual in Forex and Investments

Employer & Job Benefits:

phone

medical

