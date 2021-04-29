Senior Forex Consultant at State Bank of India

JOB DETAIL:
- You will be registered as a Key Individual with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority(FSCA)
- You will be required to supervise all the representatives who are currently under supervision.
- Ensuring overall compliance with the FAIS act
- More detailed Job specs would be provided upon application.
- Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks, you may consider your application as unsuccessful.
CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:
- Must be registered as Key Individual with Financial Sector Conduct Authority for a bank
- Should be registered as a representative for categories -1.15 Forex Investments (for the minimum of last two years in a Bank)
- Has worked in a management/supervisory position in Retail Banking and have experience in forex investment.
- Salary is negotiable
- Inquiries/CVs can be sent to Mr Ravi Shanker- [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- forex
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Other Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
STATE BANK OF INDIA is a foreign bank operating since 1997 at Johannesburg and Durban. The bank is looking for a Key Individual in Forex and Investments
Employer & Job Benefits:
- phone
- medical