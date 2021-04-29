Senior Forex Consultant at State Bank of India

Apr 29, 2021

JOB DETAIL:

  • You will be registered as a Key Individual with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority(FSCA)
  • You will be required to supervise all the representatives who are currently under supervision.
  • Ensuring overall compliance with the FAIS act
  • More detailed Job specs would be provided upon application.
  • Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks, you may consider your application as unsuccessful.

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must be registered as Key Individual with Financial Sector Conduct Authority for a bank
  • Should be registered as a representative for categories -1.15 Forex Investments (for the minimum of last two years in a Bank)
  • Has worked in a management/supervisory position in Retail Banking and have experience in forex investment.
  • Salary is negotiable
  • Inquiries/CVs can be sent to Mr Ravi Shanker- [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • forex
  • Retail

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Other Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

STATE BANK OF INDIA is a foreign bank operating since 1997 at Johannesburg and Durban. The bank is looking for a Key Individual in Forex and Investments

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • phone
  • medical

