Senior PHP Developer

PLEASE READ THE SPECIFICATION CAREFULLY.

Work on some of South Africa’s top brands!

We are looking for the cream of the crop! Please ensure you have a portfolio of work available to look at.

You’re a Senior PHP Developer who has worked in a an environment where you have been exposed to a variety of projects and challenges. You know how to mentor juniors efficiently.

You have ideally worked in a media or ad agency environment and understand how a studio works. You love challenges and you’re a creative and efficient problem solver.

Skills Required:

At least 8 years solid commercial PHP development and maintenance

In depth knowledge of object-oriented PHP and Laravel 5 PHP Framework

Experience working in a media or ad agency or a startup where you are required to collaborate

Build innovative, state-of-the-art websites and applications and collaborate with the User Experience (UX) team

Ensure HTML, CSS, and shared JavaScript is valid and consistent across applications

Hands on experience with SQL schema design, SOLID principles, REST API design

Software testing experience

MySQL profiling and query optimization

Keep abreast of new trends and best practises

Desired Skills:

PHP Development

Laravel

PHP

OOPHP

PHPUnit

PHP frameworks

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

MySQL

REST

Senior PHP Developer

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid and RA can be integrated into salary package

Learn more/Apply for this position