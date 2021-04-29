Senior Quantity Surveyor at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a national construction company, specialising in medium to large scale projects, seeks to employ a qualified and experienced Quantity Surveyor, for their operation in the beautiful Wineland/Somerset West region.

Please note that CCS Candy at expert level, in all modules, is essential

You will have completed a tertiary qualification in Quantity Surveying, coupled with 8+ years experience in construction and engineering projects, on a national basis.

Certification in CCS is essential and an assessment will be conducted.

You will have proven experience in contract law, insurances, financial reporting (per site and project), SHEQ legislation and implementation, site staff management (including IR, if the need arises), as well as managing construction methods, measuring outputs, project programming and scheduling.

You will be flexible to travel if needed, have exceptional interpersonal skills, effectively communicate at all levels, lead by example and deliver results in a high pressure environment, meeting international standards

