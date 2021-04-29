Senior Systems Analyst (Adabas and Natural) at Reverside

Senior Systems Analyst (Adabas and Natural) Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

About The Employer:

ï‚· Liaising extensively with all stakeholders

ï‚· analysing clients’ existing systems and business models

ï‚· mapping and documenting interfaces between legacy and new systems

ï‚· analyse systems requirements

ï‚· understanding software development lifecycle and Solution Architecture governance processes and methodologies

ï‚· conducting requirements analysis and preparing specific proposals for modified or replacement systems in alignment with the Enterprise and Solution Architecture future state

ï‚· producing specifications for new or modified systems

ï‚· translating client requirements into highly specified project briefs

ï‚· work closely with the Enterprise Architect and Solutions Architect to assess, propose and design both technically and business suitable solutions

ï‚· producing system feasibility and costings reports

ï‚· presenting proposals to Enterprise and Solutions architects

ï‚· working closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

ï‚· ensuring that project deadlines are met

ï‚· drawing up, supervising and documenting testing schedules for complete systems

ï‚· overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration

ï‚· planning and working flexibly to deadlines

ï‚· supporting users on change control and system updates

ï‚· providing training and user manuals to users of a new system

ï‚· keeping up to date with technical and industry developments

Education and experience:

ï‚· An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or an equivalent industry qualifications.

ï‚· A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

ï‚· A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantage.

ï‚· Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

ï‚· Experience with facilitating workshops.

ï‚· Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes.

ï‚· Knowledge of Adabas & Natural environment

ï‚· The following specific Systems-specific knowledge will be an advantage:

o NaturalOne

o IBM Middleware [DataPower, IIB]

o AIX OS

o Windows OS

o Linux Redhat

o Oracle and SQL databases

o R language

o Python language

o Adobe Experience Manager

ï‚· Some knowledge of statistics environment will be an added advantage as well

ï‚· Strong analytical skills

ï‚· Attention to detail

ï‚· Solution-focused

ï‚· Teamwork skills

ï‚· Written and verbal communication skills

ï‚· Interpersonal skills

ï‚· Flexibility

ï‚· Adaptability

ï‚· Initiative

ï‚· Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills)

ï‚· Thought leadership

ï‚· Stakeholder management

ï‚· Risk management

ï‚· Problem-solving skills

