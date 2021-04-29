Software Developer
The Position: We’re looking for a Software Developer to be office based in Woodstock, Cape Town. The pay range on offer is 28 000.00 to 32 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Payslip as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development knowledge will be contacted.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Purpose: Developing new and existing software applications per specifications in accordance with development standards in order to improve and enhance system functionality.
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed Information Technology Diploma (Software Development or similar) – essential
- 4+ years Software Development experience
Technologies:
- Follow SDLC & Agile processes
- C# using .Net Framework 3.5 and up
- OOD
- Net Web Forms
- Net MVC
- Net Web API
- XML Web Services
- HTMLHTML5
- CSS
- JavaScript
- JQUERY
- Understand database design and system analysis
- Net
- Windows Forms
- Windows Services
- SQL Server 2008 and up (DDL,DQL,DML)
- SQL Server Profiler
- IIS 7
- Windows Server 2008, 2012 and up
- Software Deployment
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Responsibilities:
- Analyze business specifications, determine feasibility and develop application software in order to change/improve business information systems on an ongoing basis.
- Manage the change process from determining requirements through to testing to ensure completion of system enhancements and maintenance
- Compile all documentation relating to new systems or changes to existing systems, usability and maintenance
- Perform testing to ensure the quality of the system and meeting business requirements.
- Perform investigations on system problems e.g. debugging and provide feedback within a reasonable time.
- Determine costing of projects and provide feedback to management for them to be aware of capacity and time need to complete relevant tasks.
- Liaise with DBA’s in order to implement and maintain system functionality
Why you Should Apply:
- Free & Secure parking
- In-House Canteen
- Free Coffee (and Tea)
- Games and pause area
- Convenient Office location
- Convenient shower and ablution facilities
- Flexible working hours
- Online Training
- Wellness Support Services
- Corporate with a Dynamic Software Development approach
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- C#
- .NET
- ASP.Net MVC
- HTML
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Javascript
- Jquery
- ADO.Net
- SQL
- Click Once
- Software Deployment
- C#.Net Development
- SDLC
- Agile
- OOD
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma