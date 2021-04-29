Software Quality Analyst/ Tester

Want to join an amazing, innovative team of talented Software Engineers as a Software QA? Great benefits. Newlands, Cape Town based. You would be required to create, review and execute software testing specs and maintain testing environments as well as create and use automated testing.

Minimum requirements

-Completed University Degree/ Diploma or similar

-Min 3 yrs experience as a Software QA, including experience:

-in testing complex software systems

-SQL skills

-OS, VM and software skills

-experience creating and maintaining testing environments

-understanding of testing concepts and the role of a QA in Scrum

Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire regarding the role/ competitive salary and benefits on offer

Desired Skills:

release management

software build processes

software analysis

software design

documentation of software

user requirements gathering

user requirement documentation

user acceptance testing

agile

scrum

database querying

database maintenance

web technologies

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position