Software Quality Analyst/ Tester

Want to join an amazing, innovative team of talented Software Engineers as a Software QA? Great benefits. Newlands, Cape Town based. You would be required to create, review and execute software testing specs and maintain testing environments as well as create and use automated testing.
Minimum requirements
-Completed University Degree/ Diploma or similar
-Min 3 yrs experience as a Software QA, including experience:
-in testing complex software systems
-SQL skills
-OS, VM and software skills
-experience creating and maintaining testing environments
-understanding of testing concepts and the role of a QA in Scrum
Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire regarding the role/ competitive salary and benefits on offer
Desired Skills:
- release management
- software build processes
- software analysis
- software design
- documentation of software
- user requirements gathering
- user requirement documentation
- user acceptance testing
- agile
- scrum
- database querying
- database maintenance
- web technologies
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree