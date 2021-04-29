Solution Architect (Information Systems)

Job Description:
- Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices
- Java Application Development and Design
- Frameworks – Springboot / Junit
- Programming languages – Java / J2EE
- Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training
- Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration/ Agile Testing)
- Extensive experience with REST API’s design
- OpenAPI standard 3.x
- Extensive experience with database technologies
- PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2
- Extensive experience with build tools and servers: Maven, Apache, Tomcat / Jboss, Jenkins, IBM Websphere
- Experience with Kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
- Experience with container orchestration: Docker, Docker swarm
- Experience with Cloud Technologies and design: Deployment and Hosting of Web Services in Cloud (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit, MQ, Redis
- Experience with application monitoring tools: e.g. App Dynamics
Outputs
- Requirements & Solution Design
- Collaborate with various business and IT stakeholders to understand product requirements.
- Defining technical requirements, blueprints, designs, and plans for the team to implement based on product requirements.
- Implement product, component and interface refactoring and migrations to newer technologies.
- Operational support for the application.
- Process support for setting up and establishment of connectivity of the system landscape development, testing and production
- Evaluate and recommend tools, technologies and processes to ensure product quality. Provide prototypes and proof of concepts
- Team & Technical Leadership
- Act as an overall technical lead for the development process within a DevOps team, including
- Source code management.
- Software architecture / design.
- Architecture discussions
- Feature implementation.
- Deployment processes and technologies.
- Testing Practices and processes.
- Design, develop and maintain high performance, reusable and reliable code for REST-services and API’s.
- Security and Compliance:
- Designing for security. Including, Identity and Access Management (IAM), data security, separation of duties (SoD) and applicable security controls.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, InformationSystems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- 5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications
- Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications
- Experience working on complex software projects