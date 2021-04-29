Spares Administrator

Apr 29, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum Grade 12 Certificate
  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience in Administration Work and Stock
  • Excellent Organisational Skills
  • Microsoft Office; Internet; SAP Experience advantageous
  • Very good verbal and written communication skills
  • Technical knowledge would be Advantageous
  • Some knowledge in the use of shipping and courier services would be advantageous

Duties and Responsibilities:

Administration Work

  • Quotation for RFQ’s from Customers
  • Loading of Sales Order when Customer PO is received
  • Creating Delivery Notes
  • Creating Invoicing for Customers and e-mailing said Invoices
  • Filing, Scanning & Uploads to SAP
  • Dealing with Queries from Customers
  • Arrange collections for Local and International Shipments.
  • Following up on deliveries that are late
  • Ensure Delivery POD is received and uploaded to SAP, after being scanned in
  • Assisting Finance with outstanding payments
  • Assisting External & Internal Auditors with request in regard to Spares Department
  • Request, within reason, from Supervisor or Manager
  • Adhoc tasks

Stock

  • Monthly Stock Take – 4 different locations
  • Issuing Stock to Projects
  • Booking in and out of Stock for various reasons
  • Year-end Stock Take with External Auditors & Internal Auditors
  • Writing off of obsolete stock

Desired Skills:

  • Stock Control
  • SAP
  • RFQ
  • Spares

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

