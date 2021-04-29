Spares Administrator

Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum Grade 12 Certificate
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in Administration Work and Stock
- Excellent Organisational Skills
- Microsoft Office; Internet; SAP Experience advantageous
- Very good verbal and written communication skills
- Technical knowledge would be Advantageous
- Some knowledge in the use of shipping and courier services would be advantageous
Duties and Responsibilities:
Administration Work
- Quotation for RFQ’s from Customers
- Loading of Sales Order when Customer PO is received
- Creating Delivery Notes
- Creating Invoicing for Customers and e-mailing said Invoices
- Filing, Scanning & Uploads to SAP
- Dealing with Queries from Customers
- Arrange collections for Local and International Shipments.
- Following up on deliveries that are late
- Ensure Delivery POD is received and uploaded to SAP, after being scanned in
- Assisting Finance with outstanding payments
- Assisting External & Internal Auditors with request in regard to Spares Department
- Request, within reason, from Supervisor or Manager
- Adhoc tasks
Stock
- Monthly Stock Take – 4 different locations
- Issuing Stock to Projects
- Booking in and out of Stock for various reasons
- Year-end Stock Take with External Auditors & Internal Auditors
- Writing off of obsolete stock
Desired Skills:
- Stock Control
- SAP
- RFQ
- Spares
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric