Stockman at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Stockman (agri sector). This position will be based in East London. Requirements:
- Previous experience as a stockman is a must.
- Tertiary qualification in agriculture / animal husbandry is advantageous
Tasks:
- Moving livestock to desired locations,
- driving tractors,
- feeding animals,
- administering medicines,
- marking livestock, and
- maintaining records on animals
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.