Stockman at Headhunters

Apr 29, 2021

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Stockman (agri sector). This position will be based in East London. Requirements:

  • Previous experience as a stockman is a must.
  • Tertiary qualification in agriculture / animal husbandry is advantageous

Tasks:

  • Moving livestock to desired locations,
  • driving tractors,
  • feeding animals,
  • administering medicines,
  • marking livestock, and
  • maintaining records on animals

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

