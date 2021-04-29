Stockman at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry is currently looking to employ a Stockman (agri sector). This position will be based in East London. Requirements:

Previous experience as a stockman is a must.

Tertiary qualification in agriculture / animal husbandry is advantageous

Tasks:

Moving livestock to desired locations,

driving tractors,

feeding animals,

administering medicines,

marking livestock, and

maintaining records on animals

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position