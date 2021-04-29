Systems Analyst at Headhunters

Our client, in the IT industry, is currently looking to employ an experienced Systems Analyst. Join this dynamic team and allow your career to soar!

Responsibilities:

The Business / Systems Analyst will assist in delivering key initiatives to achieve digital milestones.

The successful candidate will evaluate business requirements and processes, lead ongoing reviews of business processes and develop optimization strategies.

The jobholder will be the process owner for key capabilities and implementations (e.g. Warehouse management System).

He / She will be responsible for effectively communicating insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management, gathering critical information from various stakeholders for key deliverables.

The successful candidate will work closely with clients, technicians and managerial staff.

The incumbent will be expected to manage projects, develop project plans, monitoring performance.

The jobholder will be required to update, implement and maintain procedures.

Furthermore, he/she will serve as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Knowledge and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems / Commerce or equivalent degree / diploma in Information Technology. The successful candidate will preferably have 5+ years’ experience in business/systems analysis or a related field

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions..

Experienced in training and providing change management linked to ERP solutions and hosted ICT applications, creating detailed reports and presenting findings.

Competency in Microsoft applications as well as modelling tools (e.g. Visio).

Solid knowledge of SQL.

Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.

Proven track record of leading, delivering and supporting successful ICT applications/ projects

