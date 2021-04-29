Team Lead Development (IT)

Minimum Requirements:
- Appropriate degree such as B.Comm: Information Science, Engineering.
- At least 10 years’ experience working as a developer in a corporate environment.
- Solid technical experience, including architectural design, SQL, .NET (preferably C#) and web-based systems.
- Thorough experience in database design, performance and troubleshooting.
- Experience in a wide array of modern technologies.
- Experience in automated testing and deployment
Desired Skills:
- Build effective software
- Review supporting systems
- Develop codes
- Design and deliver working software
- Work closely with TEAM lead
- Ensure bugs and performance issues are addressed
- Manage the software development process
- Coding standards
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the insurance industry requires a Team Lead: Development who will be based in Durban. The Team Lead Developer works collaboratively with the IT team and the business to design and build a quality system that supports our business processes.
