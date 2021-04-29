Team Lead Development (IT)

Minimum Requirements:

Appropriate degree such as B.Comm: Information Science, Engineering.

At least 10 years’ experience working as a developer in a corporate environment.

Solid technical experience, including architectural design, SQL, .NET (preferably C#) and web-based systems.

Thorough experience in database design, performance and troubleshooting.

Experience in a wide array of modern technologies.

Experience in automated testing and deployment

Desired Skills:

Build effective software

Review supporting systems

Develop codes

Design and deliver working software

Work closely with TEAM lead

Ensure bugs and performance issues are addressed

Manage the software development process

Coding standards

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the insurance industry requires a Team Lead: Development who will be based in Durban. The Team Lead Developer works collaboratively with the IT team and the business to design and build a quality system that supports our business processes.

