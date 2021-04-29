Telesales

Your key responsibilities:

Contact potential or existing customers to inform them about products.

Answer questions related to the company or its products.

Direct prospects to the field sales team.

Enter and update customer information in the database.

Take and process orders in an accurate manner.

Prepare quotations and invoices for customers.

Go the “extra mile” to meet sales quota and facilitate future sales.

Liaise with warehouse and logistics teams regarding delivery of products to customers.

Our required expertise:

Minimum matric.

Proven experience as telesales representative or other sales/customer service role where you would be involved in lead generation.

Must have FMCG or wholesale experience.

Proven track record of successfully meeting sales quota preferably over the phone.

Must have Syspro or SAP or any other ERP experience!

Ability to learn about products and services and describe/explain them to prospects.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Your reward:

R [Phone Number Removed]; Cost to Company per month + Commission

Desired Skills:

Telesales

Business Development

Lead Generation

Order taking

ERP

Wholesales

FMCG

About The Employer:

The opportunity that awaits you:

An old name and a long history of supplying solutions to the meat, food and related industries, this client has been around for over 100 years – a company that believes innovation, empowerment, honesty and integrity are at the heart of their business! Even through many years of changes and growth, the company still sees a passion for excellence!

In this role you will contribute to generating sales for the business, maintaining excellent relationships with customers and assist the sales team with sales administration.

