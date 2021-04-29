Temp Online Training Facilitator

Our client, a leading training institution based in Durban seeks a registered assessor/moderator to join their team as an Online Training Facilitator. The successful incumbent must have the relevant Education, Training and Development qualification, and is a registered assessor and moderator.
The online facilitator will be office bound, Monday -Friday. Our client conducts and facilitates all their courses online and the person will be office bound with all training delivery taking place virtually.
Educational and skills required are as follows:
- Senior Certificate/Grade 12 as a minimum
- Bachelor’s Degree is preferred
- Proven work experience as an Online Facilitator or similar role with at least 2 year’s experience
- Knowledge of training and development and SETA processes and regulatory bodies (CHE; DHET; SAQA; QCTO) is beneficial
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)
- Hands-on experience with MS Office (particularly MS Word, MS Excel, Power point)
- Solid time-management abilities with the ability to prioritize tasks
Desired Skills:
- Training Facilitator
- Training and Development
- Learning and development
- SETA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Training
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree