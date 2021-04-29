Vendor Performance Manager

Vendor Performance Manager: South Africa

Position is based in Cape Town

An opportunity exists for VPM reporting into the supply chain division. As the lead supplier auditor, you will be responsible for assisting the inbound supply chain manager in ensuring that raw materials (polymer specifically) are manufactured, tested, and released in compliance with SLA’s including provisions related to BRC, FDA and other applicable regulations. The key function of this role is to minimise the risk by ensuring a high level of compliance at our supplier manufacturing sites. The post holder will be the lead for auditing and associated activities in our supplier sites in India and other territories on a regular basis; once Covid- 19 conditions normalise, this may require travel to these regions on a regular basis.

To qualify for the position, you should meet the following entry criteria:

Degree in Quality Engineering and/ or Polymer Sciences (B.Sc. or B. Eng.).Min of 3 year’s quality auditing experience, in a polymer manufacturing environment in a similar role within a progressive [URL Removed] auditing experience would be to your [URL Removed] understanding and knowledge of BRC, GMP, Quality Assurance and regulatory principles in a food/polymer manufacturing environment. Solid understanding of Quality Management [URL Removed] understanding of aseptic manufacturing processes, packaging process, etc. would be to your advantage.

If you meet the above minimum requirements and would like to apply for this position, send me your updated CV in PDF, qualifications and ID to [Email Address Removed]

