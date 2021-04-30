Agile Coach at Letsema Consulting

Job Purpose
To grow the agile skills in the organisation by establishing standards, policies and practices for the introduction and sustainability of Agile methodologies. Ensure that relevant people in the organization are upskilled in the principles of Agile as well as the standards, policies and
practices adopted by the organization.
Role and Responsibilities:
-
Drive the maturity of Agile within our client environment.
-
Implement and monitor an Agile transformation strategy
- Implement an Agile transformation plan
- Educate employees on the principles and practices of Agile
- Provide advice and guidance to Agile teams
- Ensure that an appropriate governance framework is applied for the Agile framework used
by the organization
- Provide feedback for the continuous improvement of the Agile framework at our Client
- Coach and mentor agile squads, executives, management and the organisation
- Contribute to the design of a strategy for the organisational adoption of Agile.
- Support a sustainable business agility transformation program by changing both process
and culture, evolving from doing agile (tactical & process-focused) to being agile (strategic & culture/mind-set focused).
- Contribute to the design, implementation and monitoring of Agile principles and practices
- Provide subject matter expertise to aid the organisation in understanding, using, and
internalising New Coach teams into the Agile framework, providing employees with feedback and means of improvement, catalysing organizational growth and answering questions.
- Fostering collaboration with people across widely varying levels and roles, leading teams
toward further understanding and adoption of Agile as well as overall company growth and
improvement.
- Embody the Agile principles and values, and lead by example.
- Identify organisational impediments to successful Agile transformation and work to
effectively resolve them.
- Support and partner with Agile squads within the organisation to promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of Agile best practices.
- Participate in skills assessments to identify agile capability/competency gaps across
various roles.
- Represent the organization on external bodies related to Agile framework.
- Analyse and interpret quantitative and qualitative squad performance data and identify
trends.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and
responsibilities
- Contribute to the Client’s Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business
strategy
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile
thinking.
Essential Qualifications:
Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
Preferred Qualifications:
Scrum Coach. Certified, Scrum Trainer. Certified, Scrum Professional, Program Consultant
Trainer Certification, Program Consultant Certification, Agilist Certification. Certified Scrum
Professional
Knowledge and/or experience with widely accepted Agile techniques:
User – Stories, ATDD, TDD,BDD Continuous
- Integration, Continuous Testing, Continuous deployment, Pairing, Automated
Testing, Agile Games
- Experience applying a wide variety of well documented patterns and techniques,
e.g. numerous Burn down
- Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.
Minimum Experience Level:
3 – 5 Years as Scrum Master I (DM)..
10 – 12 Years experience in software development. (7 years in Agile Software Development)
Experience in Scrum principles, practices, and theory.
Experience applying concepts and techniques from multiple agile approaches including
Extreme Programming, Lean, Scrum, Kanban and Safe
Desired Skills:
- SAFe certification
- Project Management
- Certified Scrum Professional
- certified scrum
- Scrum Alliance
- Agile Certified Practitioner
- ACP
- Professional Scrum Master
- Scrum Product Owner
- Lean Kanban
- Lean
- Kanban
- Scrum
- Scrum Management
- Project Management Agile
- ATDD
- BDD
- Continuous integration
- Agile Games
- Continuous deployment
- automated testing
- Certified Scrum Trainer
- Programme Consultant
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.
The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying.
With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.
Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability.
Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and contribute meaningfully to. We believe business can be a catalyst for positive social change.