Bookkeeper/ Debtors Clerk at Bitline Assessments Services

We (Bitline Assessments Services) are a small company based in Randburg, Randpark looking for a suitable candidate for Bookkeeping/ Debtors clerk role.

Requirements:

Pastel experience

Finance knowledge

Can work without supervision

Admin duties

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

good team player

Attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position