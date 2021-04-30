Business Development Manager – Tenders (1 year contract) at Rory Mackie & Associates

Apr 30, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Compilation of Tender submissions
  • Attend Tender Briefing Sessions and have extensive experience in compilation of Tenders
  • Build Market position by locating, developing, defining and closing business relationships
  • Identifies trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, and announcements
  • Locates or proposes potential Business deals by contacting potential Partners
  • Discovers and explores business opportunities
  • Screen potential business deals by analysing market strategies, deal requirements, and financials
  • Evaluate options and resolves internal priorities
  • Develops negotiating strategies and positions, by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations
  • Examines risks and potentials for the business opportunities
  • Estimates Partners’ needs and goals
  • Identifying and mapping business strengths and client needs
  • Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements, developing and negotiating contracts and integrating contract requirements with business operations
  • Protects organisation’s value, by keeping information confidential
  • Enhances organisation’s reputation, by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests

Skills required:

  • High-level Communication skills
  • Stakeholder management skills
  • Proven ability to negotiate
  • Experience with Design and implementation of Business Development Strategy
  • Analytical skills
  • The ability to self-motivate and motivate a team
  • Experience working to and Exceeding targets

Qualifications and Experience required:

  • Bachelor’s Degree preferably in Business Management or related field
  • 3 -5 years of Sales experience

