Business Development Manager – Tenders (1 year contract) at Rory Mackie & Associates

Responsibilities:
- Compilation of Tender submissions
- Attend Tender Briefing Sessions and have extensive experience in compilation of Tenders
- Build Market position by locating, developing, defining and closing business relationships
- Identifies trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, and announcements
- Locates or proposes potential Business deals by contacting potential Partners
- Discovers and explores business opportunities
- Screen potential business deals by analysing market strategies, deal requirements, and financials
- Evaluate options and resolves internal priorities
- Develops negotiating strategies and positions, by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations
- Examines risks and potentials for the business opportunities
- Estimates Partners’ needs and goals
- Identifying and mapping business strengths and client needs
- Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements, developing and negotiating contracts and integrating contract requirements with business operations
- Protects organisation’s value, by keeping information confidential
- Enhances organisation’s reputation, by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests
Skills required:
- High-level Communication skills
- Stakeholder management skills
- Proven ability to negotiate
- Experience with Design and implementation of Business Development Strategy
- Analytical skills
- The ability to self-motivate and motivate a team
- Experience working to and Exceeding targets
Qualifications and Experience required:
- Bachelor’s Degree preferably in Business Management or related field
- 3 -5 years of Sales experience