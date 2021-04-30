Business Management Graduates at Capital Growth

No empire can be built by individuals. It takes an entire team united by one vision. As a sales entrepreneurship team, we believe that being in touch with your goals and dreams, having a positive attitude, a great work ethic and a student mentality, you can bring about a paradigm shift needed to emerge the vision, thus imparting new heights of success.

As a team, we hustle hard, we sing and cheer, teach and train non-stop, empower the young and hungry and drink loads of cappuccinos.

If you believe that you can be part our family, then apply and shift your life.

Applicants must have a minimum Grade 12 certificate or NQF level 4 equivalent, SA ID, No specific experience is requires as all training is provided.

Desired Skills:

sales

team

Prospecting

Sales Motivation

Success Driven

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position