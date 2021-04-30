Chartered Accountant at The Unlimited Group

Apr 30, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Chartered Accountant (X10)

Department: Multiple Departments

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

Accountable to: CEO

General:

  • Purpose of the Role:
    • We are looking for 10 Newly qualified Chartered Accountants!!! That’s Right, if you have recently qualified as a CA (SA) and completed your articles, this UNbelievable opportunity is for you.
    • This position demands a strong business development function in both researching, signing on new and servicing old clients, and as such would not suit someone who is looking for the typical financial management role.
  • Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:
    • Ensure best practice group cash management methodology, processes and systems.
    • Prepare and monitor the organisation’s cash flow forecast, monthly, quarterly & annually for Management review and discussion
    • Prepare financial models to assess viability of new projects
    • Cost and sales analysis and reports,
    • Prepare forecasting estimates,
    • Prepare and analyse monthly sales reports and estimates,
    • Prepare costings and maintain them on the system
    • Assess tax implications of arrangements.
    • Maintain a register of approved capital expenditure and ensure that actual disbursements are within approved amounts.
    • Prepare and analyse income and expenditure statements.
    • Review and ensure that payments are timeously and accurately made.
    • Perform analytical reviews, management accounts and balance sheet reconciliations and ensure that this is timeously prepared.
    • Review of the year-end company audit files.
    • Prepare and/or review of the companies provisional and income tax computations in accordance tax law.
    • Liaise with SARS, draft objections to SARS regarding disputes, prepare and/or review of schedules for VAT and income tax audits.
  • Knowledge and Experience:
    • Must be a Newly qualified CA (SA)
    • Must have completed articles at the Big 6 (Deloitte, PWC, KPMG, PKF, Ernst & Young and Grant Thornton)
    • 1-2 years post articles experience advantageous
    • Strong academic track record

    Learn more/Apply for this position