POSITION : DATA WAREHOUSE DEVELOPER
AREA : NORTHERN SUBURBS OF JOHANNESBURG
SALARY : R 620 000 TCTC – R 720 000 TCTC PER ANNUM
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
To plan, install/implement, configure, administer and maintain the SQL Data Warehouse, ensuring optimal performance, efficient and effective use of resources including operational reporting and analytics.
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matric
- Tertiary education or relevant specific certifications will be an advantage
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Data Warehouse developer
- Process modelling and process analysis background experience is Non-negotiable
- Hands-on experience in designing, prepping, configuring, installing, troubleshooting and maintaining BI solutions
- Insurance industry is ESSENTIAL
DUTIES:
- Design, develop and maintain business intelligence solutions
- Design, develop and maintain operational reports and dashboards
- Identify and resolve data reporting issues
- Liaise with fellow developers and business analysts to optimize poor performing queries
- Recommend improvements to provide optimum reporting solutions
- Provide technical support and diagnose incidents, implement solutions or escalate problems to relevant internal IT staff or vendors
- Ensure all BI related incidents or service requests are resolved effectively, and customer satisfaction optimized
Should you feel that you meet all the minimum requirements for the role please email your updated CV to:
[Email Address Removed]
Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Annual Bonus