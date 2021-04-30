Data Warehouse Developer

POSITION : DATA WAREHOUSE DEVELOPER

AREA : NORTHERN SUBURBS OF JOHANNESBURG

SALARY : R 620 000 TCTC – R 720 000 TCTC PER ANNUM

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

To plan, install/implement, configure, administer and maintain the SQL Data Warehouse, ensuring optimal performance, efficient and effective use of resources including operational reporting and analytics.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric

Tertiary education or relevant specific certifications will be an advantage

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Data Warehouse developer

Process modelling and process analysis background experience is Non-negotiable

Hands-on experience in designing, prepping, configuring, installing, troubleshooting and maintaining BI solutions

Insurance industry is ESSENTIAL

DUTIES:

Design, develop and maintain business intelligence solutions

Design, develop and maintain operational reports and dashboards

Identify and resolve data reporting issues

Liaise with fellow developers and business analysts to optimize poor performing queries

Recommend improvements to provide optimum reporting solutions

Provide technical support and diagnose incidents, implement solutions or escalate problems to relevant internal IT staff or vendors

Ensure all BI related incidents or service requests are resolved effectively, and customer satisfaction optimized

Should you feel that you meet all the minimum requirements for the role please email your updated CV to:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

