The Role:
|To plan, install/implement, configure, administer and maintain the SQL Data Warehouse, ensuring optimal performance, efficient and effective use of resources including operational reporting and analytics.
Skills and Experience:
|Design, develop and maintain business intelligence solutions Design, develop and maintain operational reports and dashboards Identify and resolve data reporting issues Liaise with fellow developers and business analysts to optimize poor performing queries Recommend improvements to provide optimum reporting solutions Provide technical support and diagnose incidents, implement solutions or escalate problems to relevant internal IT staff or vendors Ensure all BI related incidents or service requests are resolved effectively, and customer satisfaction optimized
Key Accountabilities:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Data Warehouse developer role
- Tertiary education or relevant specific certifications will be an advantage
Personality and Attributes: Dynamic Working in a fast-paced unsupervised environment Strong interpersonal skills Good planning and organisational ability Committed and dedicated Ability to exercise high levels of confidentiality and maturity Must have a strong work ethic and be trustworthy Reliable and self-motivated Good communication skills ?? verbal and written