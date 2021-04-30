Developer – NodeJS at Parvana

Developer – NodeJS (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Designing / implementing website and progressive web applications.

Developing software focusing on functionality, simplicity and robustness.

Developing / maintaining applications in accordance with functional specifications.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Skills / Experience:

3+ years relevant experience with Node.js

Experience in using front-end technologies, such as HTML5 and CSS3

Knowledge of version control system, preferably GIT

Experience with automation build tools.

Understanding of website performance metrics

Experience in the following would be beneficial: JavaScript MVC style frameworks like Angular.js and [URL Removed] React Native



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position