Development Manager at Parvana

Apr 30, 2021

About the Client:

  • Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
    They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

  • Contributing to the strategic vision of the product development organization and leading the team towards that vision.

  • Directing multiple cross-functional teams to deliver product releases that achieve business objectives while meeting quality and time-to-market expectations.

  • Coordinating product development activities across multiple products/projects in the product suite.

  • Building team technical capabilities and ensure use of repeatable SDLC (e.g. establish best practices, mentoring, individual development plans, recruiting, etc.) that align to technical and business strategy.

  • Proactively monitoring and identifying metrics that can effectively report the overall health of projects and systems to mitigate risk and resolve issues before they are experienced by other groups / clients.

  • Establishing effective communication channels both inside and outside of the Product Development organization.

  • Contributing to and driving the execution of the technical roadmap based on input from the business and product advisory boards.

  • Establishing and maintaining a culture of learning and continuous improvement.

  • Providing people, skills and development processes to projects and programs.

  • Coaching team members to foster their professional development.

  • Hiring and developing a diverse, high performance, scalable team aligned to technical and business strategy.

  • Aligning team to meet schedule and fulfil commitments.

  • Conducting performance reviews of team members.

Qualifications:

  • BA/BS Degree in Information Systems, Software Engineering or Computer Science or related area; advanced degree preferred.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years of leadership experience with technical teams.
  • Proven capability as lead software engineer or a team manager utilizing an iterative and repeatable development process.
  • Track record of leading teams to deliver scalable, high quality, enterprise software solutions.
  • Broad-based technical expertise including a strong understanding of programming and architecture concepts.
  • Established people management skills with the ability to drive individuals and team to realize their potential.
  • Direct project involvement and leadership of projects delivering enterprise software solutions.
  • Strong understanding of SaaS, Web services, Web applications, .Net Framework / Core, C#, Angular, SQL Server, TSQL, DevOps. Azure / AWS knowledge will be a plus.
  • Strong understanding of software development best practices, including multiple development methodologies (Experience with Agile / Scrum principles preferred).
  • Knowledge of enterprise software environments and deployment approaches for SaaS offerings.

