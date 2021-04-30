Development Manager at Parvana

About the Client:

Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.

They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

Contributing to the strategic vision of the product development organization and leading the team towards that vision.

Directing multiple cross-functional teams to deliver product releases that achieve business objectives while meeting quality and time-to-market expectations.

Coordinating product development activities across multiple products/projects in the product suite.

Building team technical capabilities and ensure use of repeatable SDLC (e.g. establish best practices, mentoring, individual development plans, recruiting, etc.) that align to technical and business strategy.

Proactively monitoring and identifying metrics that can effectively report the overall health of projects and systems to mitigate risk and resolve issues before they are experienced by other groups / clients.

Establishing effective communication channels both inside and outside of the Product Development organization.

Contributing to and driving the execution of the technical roadmap based on input from the business and product advisory boards.

Establishing and maintaining a culture of learning and continuous improvement.

Providing people, skills and development processes to projects and programs.

Coaching team members to foster their professional development.

Hiring and developing a diverse, high performance, scalable team aligned to technical and business strategy.

Aligning team to meet schedule and fulfil commitments.

Conducting performance reviews of team members.

Qualifications:

BA/BS Degree in Information Systems, Software Engineering or Computer Science or related area; advanced degree preferred.

Skills / Experience:

5+ years of leadership experience with technical teams.

Proven capability as lead software engineer or a team manager utilizing an iterative and repeatable development process.

Track record of leading teams to deliver scalable, high quality, enterprise software solutions.

Broad-based technical expertise including a strong understanding of programming and architecture concepts.

Established people management skills with the ability to drive individuals and team to realize their potential.

Direct project involvement and leadership of projects delivering enterprise software solutions.

Strong understanding of SaaS, Web services, Web applications, .Net Framework / Core, C#, Angular, SQL Server, TSQL, DevOps. Azure / AWS knowledge will be a plus.

Strong understanding of software development best practices, including multiple development methodologies (Experience with Agile / Scrum principles preferred).

Knowledge of enterprise software environments and deployment approaches for SaaS offerings.

