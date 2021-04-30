Development Manager at Parvana

Development Manager (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.
Responsibilities:
- Contributing to the strategic vision of the product development organization and leading the team towards that vision.
- Directing multiple cross-functional teams to deliver product releases that achieve business objectives while meeting quality and time-to-market expectations.
- Coordinating product development activities across multiple products/projects in the product suite.
- Building team technical capabilities and ensure use of repeatable SDLC (e.g. establish best practices, mentoring, individual development plans, recruiting, etc.) that align to technical and business strategy.
- Proactively monitoring and identifying metrics that can effectively report the overall health of projects and systems to mitigate risk and resolve issues before they are experienced by other groups / clients.
- Establishing effective communication channels both inside and outside of the Product Development organization.
- Contributing to and driving the execution of the technical roadmap based on input from the business and product advisory boards.
- Establishing and maintaining a culture of learning and continuous improvement.
- Providing people, skills and development processes to projects and programs.
- Coaching team members to foster their professional development.
- Hiring and developing a diverse, high performance, scalable team aligned to technical and business strategy.
- Aligning team to meet schedule and fulfil commitments.
- Conducting performance reviews of team members.
Qualifications:
- BA/BS Degree in Information Systems, Software Engineering or Computer Science or related area; advanced degree preferred.
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years of leadership experience with technical teams.
- Proven capability as lead software engineer or a team manager utilizing an iterative and repeatable development process.
- Track record of leading teams to deliver scalable, high quality, enterprise software solutions.
- Broad-based technical expertise including a strong understanding of programming and architecture concepts.
- Established people management skills with the ability to drive individuals and team to realize their potential.
- Direct project involvement and leadership of projects delivering enterprise software solutions.
- Strong understanding of SaaS, Web services, Web applications, .Net Framework / Core, C#, Angular, SQL Server, TSQL, DevOps. Azure / AWS knowledge will be a plus.
- Strong understanding of software development best practices, including multiple development methodologies (Experience with Agile / Scrum principles preferred).
- Knowledge of enterprise software environments and deployment approaches for SaaS offerings.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]