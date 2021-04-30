Digital Media Strategist at Salt

DIGITAL MEDIA STRATEGIST We are looking for a paid media strategist who is passionate about digital media as a whole, someone who isn’t afraid to learn & share their ideas. You will be responsible for strategizing, reporting and optimizing all aspects across digital media campaigns. This fantastic opportunity is perfectly suited for a self-motivated individual who will thrive under pressure, has a keen eye for detail and is able to be both a strategic and a tactical thinker. Requirements

A minimum of 3 solid years within Paid Digital Media

Post-matric diploma, degree, qualification in marketing communications, media – a plus

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Experience using PPC/SEO and digital advertising to drive site traffic

Experience with Google AdWords

Proficiency in Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Proficiency with social ad platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter

Strong understanding of Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager

Professional and calm demeanor

Key responsibilities:

Build and maintain positive relationships with clients.

Develop and optimize new approaches to customer acquisition and conversion through all types of digital media

Execute, manage, and measure digital marketing campaigns across paid social and display platforms

Maintain accounts, manage daily and monthly budget caps, and performance against KPIs and provide recommendations to clients

Tracking conversion rates and recommending improvements to UX

Key Qualities/Traits

Exceptional team player with the confidence and integrity to earn client and internal team confidence.

Exceptional, effective business professional communication and client presentation skills.

Solid understanding of digital marketing strategy and the ability to communicate digital marketing processes clearly.

Collaborative, innovative and flexible across multiple projects.

Understand and provide insights into cross-device behaviour, and be an expert in digital media across desktop and mobile.

Self-sufficient and able to make decisions on their own.

The candidate should be comfortable around technology and willing and able to quickly learn new applications and software.

Ambitious with a strong drive to learn more and further develop skills

Key performance measures

Successful performance of campaigns that you are assigned to

Successful management of the team that report to you

Quality of work produced from strategies to presentations to reporting, etc.

Champion the development of new/creative ideas, processes or technologies

