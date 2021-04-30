Digital Media Strategist at Salt

Apr 30, 2021

DIGITAL MEDIA STRATEGIST We are looking for a paid media strategist who is passionate about digital media as a whole, someone who isn’t afraid to learn & share their ideas. You will be responsible for strategizing, reporting and optimizing all aspects across digital media campaigns. This fantastic opportunity is perfectly suited for a self-motivated individual who will thrive under pressure, has a keen eye for detail and is able to be both a strategic and a tactical thinker. Requirements

  • A minimum of 3 solid years within Paid Digital Media
  • Post-matric diploma, degree, qualification in marketing communications, media – a plus
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Experience using PPC/SEO and digital advertising to drive site traffic
  • Experience with Google AdWords
  • Proficiency in Word, Excel and PowerPoint
  • Proficiency with social ad platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter
  • Strong understanding of Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager
  • Professional and calm demeanor

Key responsibilities:

  • Build and maintain positive relationships with clients.
  • Develop and optimize new approaches to customer acquisition and conversion through all types of digital media
  • Execute, manage, and measure digital marketing campaigns across paid social and display platforms
  • Maintain accounts, manage daily and monthly budget caps, and performance against KPIs and provide recommendations to clients
  • Tracking conversion rates and recommending improvements to UX

Key Qualities/Traits

  • Exceptional team player with the confidence and integrity to earn client and internal team confidence.
  • Exceptional, effective business professional communication and client presentation skills.
  • Solid understanding of digital marketing strategy and the ability to communicate digital marketing processes clearly.
  • Collaborative, innovative and flexible across multiple projects.
  • Understand and provide insights into cross-device behaviour, and be an expert in digital media across desktop and mobile.
  • Self-sufficient and able to make decisions on their own.
  • The candidate should be comfortable around technology and willing and able to quickly learn new applications and software.
  • Ambitious with a strong drive to learn more and further develop skills

Key performance measures

  • Successful performance of campaigns that you are assigned to
  • Successful management of the team that report to you
  • Quality of work produced from strategies to presentations to reporting, etc.
  • Champion the development of new/creative ideas, processes or technologies

About The Employer:

