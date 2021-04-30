Digital Media Strategist at Salt

DIGITAL MEDIA STRATEGIST We are looking for a paid media strategist who is passionate about digital media as a whole, someone who isn’t afraid to learn & share their ideas. You will be responsible for strategizing, reporting and optimizing all aspects across digital media campaigns. This fantastic opportunity is perfectly suited for a self-motivated individual who will thrive under pressure, has a keen eye for detail and is able to be both a strategic and a tactical thinker. Requirements
- A minimum of 3 solid years within Paid Digital Media
- Post-matric diploma, degree, qualification in marketing communications, media – a plus
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Experience using PPC/SEO and digital advertising to drive site traffic
- Experience with Google AdWords
- Proficiency in Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Proficiency with social ad platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter
- Strong understanding of Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager
- Professional and calm demeanor
Key responsibilities:
- Build and maintain positive relationships with clients.
- Develop and optimize new approaches to customer acquisition and conversion through all types of digital media
- Execute, manage, and measure digital marketing campaigns across paid social and display platforms
- Maintain accounts, manage daily and monthly budget caps, and performance against KPIs and provide recommendations to clients
- Tracking conversion rates and recommending improvements to UX
Key Qualities/Traits
- Exceptional team player with the confidence and integrity to earn client and internal team confidence.
- Exceptional, effective business professional communication and client presentation skills.
- Solid understanding of digital marketing strategy and the ability to communicate digital marketing processes clearly.
- Collaborative, innovative and flexible across multiple projects.
- Understand and provide insights into cross-device behaviour, and be an expert in digital media across desktop and mobile.
- Self-sufficient and able to make decisions on their own.
- The candidate should be comfortable around technology and willing and able to quickly learn new applications and software.
- Ambitious with a strong drive to learn more and further develop skills
Key performance measures
- Successful performance of campaigns that you are assigned to
- Successful management of the team that report to you
- Quality of work produced from strategies to presentations to reporting, etc.
- Champion the development of new/creative ideas, processes or technologies
