Dynamic C# Tech Lead – Sandton – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A vibrant, dynamic player in the life insurance sector is looking for a passionate C# Tech Lead to join their ICT team. Joining this team will allow you to work with the top tech in the industry, while working side by side with leading creative minds.

You will work within a small tight team of highly educated skilled people.

If you can entertain both Backend devs as well as Frontend this is the role for you. APPLY TODAY!!

If you fit some of the following stereotypes, you’ll probably fit in well:

10+ years’ experience

Knowledgeable, opinionated – you don’t need to be eccentric

Educated both formally (Tech Degree) but also curious

Tech background includes:

C#

OOP

OOD & Design Patterns

WCF or ASP Net

.Net 4

LINQ

JavaScript

JQuery

CSS

ERP

Web Security

Micro Services

Rabbit MQ

Azure would be an advantage

Reference Number for this position is RS52880. This is a permanent which is a remote role offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum based on experience, skillset and current level. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] , call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

