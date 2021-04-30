Environmental Specialist

Apr 30, 2021

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an Environmental Specialist to ensure the company’s compliance to environmental

Qualification

  • Minimum Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4) and Samtrac or equivalent
  • Minimum 4 years in an automotive environment.

Competencies

  • Sufficient knowledge on environmental assessment, monitoring, reporting, policy making, and planning and any other necessary environmental issues.
  • Possess Project management skills and know how to write project proposals.
  • Should be conversant with writing reports and doing presentations and have good management skills.
  • Good community mobilizer and be able to facilitate sessions.
  • Good public speaking skills.
  • Should possess interpersonal skills.
  • Should have a passion for environment conservation and should have good organizational skills.

Responsibilities

  • Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management.
  • Sampling the air, soil and water near your facilities for further analysis at a laboratory.
  • Inspect and test the output of the company’s equipment using a variety of tools and methods, depending on the contaminant.
  • Prepare reports of your findings and share results with the businesses or agencies.
  • Make recommendations to help the organizations reduce their environmental impacts with projects like recycling or making energy-efficiency improvements.
  • Working over the weekends and also during public holidays.
  • Should be flexible as an individual be required to travel frequently.
  • Expected to visit hazardous areas like dump sites, environmental seminars etc.

