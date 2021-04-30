Environmental Specialist

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an Environmental Specialist to ensure the company’s compliance to environmental

Qualification

Minimum Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4) and Samtrac or equivalent

Minimum 4 years in an automotive environment.

Competencies

Sufficient knowledge on environmental assessment, monitoring, reporting, policy making, and planning and any other necessary environmental issues.

Possess Project management skills and know how to write project proposals.

Should be conversant with writing reports and doing presentations and have good management skills.

Good community mobilizer and be able to facilitate sessions.

Good public speaking skills.

Should possess interpersonal skills.

Should have a passion for environment conservation and should have good organizational skills.

Responsibilities

Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management.

Sampling the air, soil and water near your facilities for further analysis at a laboratory.

Inspect and test the output of the company’s equipment using a variety of tools and methods, depending on the contaminant.

Prepare reports of your findings and share results with the businesses or agencies.

Make recommendations to help the organizations reduce their environmental impacts with projects like recycling or making energy-efficiency improvements.

Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management.

Working over the weekends and also during public holidays.

Should be flexible as an individual be required to travel frequently.

Expected to visit hazardous areas like dump sites, environmental seminars etc.

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position