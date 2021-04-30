Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an Environmental Specialist to ensure the company’s compliance to environmental
Qualification
- Minimum Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4) and Samtrac or equivalent
- Minimum 4 years in an automotive environment.
Competencies
- Sufficient knowledge on environmental assessment, monitoring, reporting, policy making, and planning and any other necessary environmental issues.
- Possess Project management skills and know how to write project proposals.
- Should be conversant with writing reports and doing presentations and have good management skills.
- Good community mobilizer and be able to facilitate sessions.
- Good public speaking skills.
- Should possess interpersonal skills.
- Should have a passion for environment conservation and should have good organizational skills.
Responsibilities
- Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management.
- Sampling the air, soil and water near your facilities for further analysis at a laboratory.
- Inspect and test the output of the company’s equipment using a variety of tools and methods, depending on the contaminant.
- Prepare reports of your findings and share results with the businesses or agencies.
- Make recommendations to help the organizations reduce their environmental impacts with projects like recycling or making energy-efficiency improvements.
- Working over the weekends and also during public holidays.
- Should be flexible as an individual be required to travel frequently.
- Expected to visit hazardous areas like dump sites, environmental seminars etc.
