Estimator x 2

Available position for 2 Estimators in the Centurion Area. Must have Logistic and Clearing and Forwarding background. Please forward CV’s to [Email Address Removed] if you qualify

Senior certificate

Relevant tertiary qualification is beneficial

Sales and negotiation skills related training

Valid code B driver’s license and own transport

Passed credit and criminal checks

S.A Citizen or valid work permit for S.A

Awareness of Company Policies And Procedures

Understand Business Ethics And Values

Knowledge and understanding of the Clearing and

Forwarding industry, including Full Supply Chain, Imports

and Exports process flows

Highly motivated and driven individual

Well groomed, friendly, professional

Ability to enter new markets

Extremely good communication with internal and external

clients and suppliers

Strong understanding of client and market dynamics and

requirements

3-5 years proven experience in Estimates in the Clearing

& Forwarding / supply chain industry

Full spec will be provided on request. Please only apply if you fully qualify

