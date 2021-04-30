Estimator x 2

Available position for 2 Estimators in the Centurion Area. Must have Logistic and Clearing and Forwarding background. Please forward CV’s to [Email Address Removed] if you qualify
Senior certificate
Relevant tertiary qualification is beneficial
Sales and negotiation skills related training
Valid code B driver’s license and own transport
Passed credit and criminal checks
S.A Citizen or valid work permit for S.A
Awareness of Company Policies And Procedures
Understand Business Ethics And Values
Knowledge and understanding of the Clearing and
Forwarding industry, including Full Supply Chain, Imports
and Exports process flows
Highly motivated and driven individual
Well groomed, friendly, professional
Ability to enter new markets
Extremely good communication with internal and external
clients and suppliers
Strong understanding of client and market dynamics and
requirements
3-5 years proven experience in Estimates in the Clearing
& Forwarding / supply chain industry
Full spec will be provided on request. Please only apply if you fully qualify