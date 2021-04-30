Film Technician at PG Glass

PG Glass is the leading supplier of auto glass and building glass replacement services in Southern Africa. Over 110 Fitment Centres are available to replace or repair auto glass, PG Glass Medic® chip repair, windscreen wipers, TempSecure windows and replace glass in homes and buildings. A 24 hour contact centre is available to serve customers and process insurance claims. PG Glass fit only genuine Shatterprufe®, Safevue®, OE glass, Armourplate®, LLumar® and PG SmartGlass® products

SCOPE and PURPOSE OF THE ROLE: To ensure that the highest level of PG Glass service centre standards is maintained when fitting of film is done. To ensure that correct measurements are taken, the correct administration procedures are followed and the safe handling of film is done.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Customer Service:

Ensure the highest level of quality customer service to external and internal clients through quality workmanship, on time deliveries are done and correct orders are completed and delivered.

Ensure that you are always polite, friendly and helpful to customers and staff.

Develop the habit of excellence to ensure the delivery of superior customer service.

Must be able to strip door panels and interior upholstery panels for film application.

Must be able to cut and apply safety film to all makes of motor vehicles.

Must be able to successfully apply decorative and solar control film to building glass applications.

Must be able to successfully apply film to all windows on at least 3 vehicles per day

During a six month period of time, the ratio of comebacks a maximum of three.

Always wear clean presentable current corporate wear.

Loading:

Load according to works orders, precise size, correct film, precise quantity.

Make sure that there are documents for all film products loaded and that the load is correct

Ensure that the film is clean and presentable, not damaged, correctly packed and tied to the vehicle.

Delivery:

Follow schedule and meet lead times.

Notify scheduler and customer of any delays.

Offload film onto swept area.

Off load the full order.

Pack the order neatly and carefully.

Get PODs (Proof of delivery) signed by the customer.

Collect any monies due on COD (Cash on Delivery) orders.

Hand documents and money to office on return.

Reporting:

Report back on a daily basis.

Report all customer problems and or complaints to the Service Centre Manager.

Report all breakages/ damages to film.

Report any accident to Service Centre Manager immediately.

Report any vehicle problems and do standard weekly checklists on vehicle maintenance

Responsibility to report on any fraud to KPMG

Assist:

Be willing an available to assist the Service Centre whenever needed or requested.

Housekeeping:

Be presentable and maintain the PG Glass image.

Take good care of equipment / tools as per the weekly checklist.

Safety:

Adhere to all safety standards and procedures in that must conform with company regulations and traffic laws.

Driving:

Ensure that you have a valid driver’s license.

Ensure that the vehicle is always licensed.

No vehicle abuse inter alia: fuel, speeding and personal use.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND:

The minimum education requirement is Grade 12.

EXPERIENCE:

Code 8 driver’s license

At least 3 years experience with Film products.

Technical expertise and product knowledge.

SKILLS:

Excellent Communication.

Excellent interpersonal skills – effective in handling and interacting with customers.

Strong focus on customer service.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self motivating and independent starter.

High energy to work in a fast pace environment.

Ability to work under pressure.

Complete today’s work today.

Have a valid driver’s license.

Have a private mobile phone.

Desired Skills:

Film Application

Strip Door Panels

Glass Applications

Film Technician

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

