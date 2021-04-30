Financial Director

Ref 1265 Financial Director (KZN)

Purpose of the Job:

A leading supply chain solutions company is looking for a FD to shape the financial operations and provide strategic direction and focus to the Group and its subsidiaries for all financial aspects as outlined by the group.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Qualified (CA)SA, CIMA or MBA.

10 years’ experience in working in Finance.

5 years senior management experience.

Strong Strategic planning and implementation skills.

Ability to identify opportunities and drive down working capital needs.

Ability improves margins and accelerate growth.

Prepare contingency plans and future strategies.

Experience managing fund raising plans and writing proposals.

