Financial Director

Apr 30, 2021

Ref 1265 Financial Director (KZN)

Purpose of the Job:

A leading supply chain solutions company is looking for a FD to shape the financial operations and provide strategic direction and focus to the Group and its subsidiaries for all financial aspects as outlined by the group.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Qualified (CA)SA, CIMA or MBA.
  • 10 years’ experience in working in Finance.
  • 5 years senior management experience.
  • Strong Strategic planning and implementation skills.
  • Ability to identify opportunities and drive down working capital needs.
  • Ability improves margins and accelerate growth.
  • Prepare contingency plans and future strategies.
  • Experience managing fund raising plans and writing proposals.

