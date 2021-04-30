Ref 1265 Financial Director (KZN)
Purpose of the Job:
A leading supply chain solutions company is looking for a FD to shape the financial operations and provide strategic direction and focus to the Group and its subsidiaries for all financial aspects as outlined by the group.
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Qualified (CA)SA, CIMA or MBA.
- 10 years’ experience in working in Finance.
- 5 years senior management experience.
- Strong Strategic planning and implementation skills.
- Ability to identify opportunities and drive down working capital needs.
- Ability improves margins and accelerate growth.
- Prepare contingency plans and future strategies.
- Experience managing fund raising plans and writing proposals.
