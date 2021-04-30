General/Country Manager – Kenya

Our client seeks an experienced General Manager/MD to lead and direct their business based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The business consists of a plastics manufacturing plant which produces HDPE piping for various applications. The focus of the position will be both technical and commercial/marketing and sales, thus experience in either, or both, functions will be highly desirable.

Ideally you should have completed a relevant tertiary qualification – technical or commercial -and you must have had experience in a similar manufacturing environment and be prepared to move to Nairobi on a minimum 2 year contract. The contract will be renewable after 2 years.

Desired Skills:

technical knowledge

commercial

Sales

plastic piping

