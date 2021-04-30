Generator Service Technician

The position of Generator Service Technician is based in Port Elizabeth, EC.

Our client is an internationally recognised and dedicated supplier of power generation equipment and components. The equipment that the brand offers includes diesel and gas generator sets, control panels and paralleling systems for standby emergency power, prime power, peak power and distributed power.

WORK EXPERIENCE:

Comprehensive knowledge of repairing and troubleshooting generator equipment.

Skilled in sitting up or demobilising generator rental installations.

Possess strong generator control systems, computer knowledge and sound customer service skills.

Be well-experienced with diesel generators, diesel engines and electrical systems such as MCB’s alternators and AVR’s.

Have an impeccable approach to best work practices, coupled with a positive approach to adapt within existing working teams.

Good knowledge of Health and Safety duties is a must.

Must be willing to travel.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Valid and unendorsed driver’s license.

SA Citizen with no criminal history.

Computer literacy essential (Word, Excel, E-mail, Access).

Quality-orientated with attention to detail and good professional experience good decision making and organisational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and as an integral team member Impeccable disciplinary and attendance records.

Honest and integrity, always acting responsibly and in the best interests of the company

QUALIFICATIONS:

A trade certification as applicable Electrician or Diesel Mechanic with a considerable number of years working in this environment.

REF Code: GEN2

Location: Coega IDZ, Port Elizabeth

Profile: Technical

Career level: 3-5 years post-trade

Employment: Permanent, full-time

EE / Non-EE: Open

Salary: Commensurate with experience (includes provident fund), full company vehicle and fuel card, 13th cheque (no medical aid or pension)

Working Hours: 8 am – 5 pm, Monday to Friday. 24-hour standby.

Click on the button below to email your detailed, updated CV to Jeannine Dickie. Include in Subject Line: REF Code GEN2 Furthermore, attach copies of your ID, Drivers licence, Matric Certificate and Tertiary qualifications – without these our application is INCOMPLETE and cannot be considered.

Desired Skills:

Electrician

Diesel Mechanic

Diesel Generator

MCB

AVR

Alternators

Diesel Engine

Electrical System

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

