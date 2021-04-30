Group Accountant at Headhunters

Our client, in the retail sector (franchise) and based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a experienced Group Accountant. Requirements:
- Completed BCom Accounting degree advantageous
- Minimum of 3 years experience as a Financial Accountant or related
- Retail sector experienced preferable
Key duties/ Attributes:
- Experience in managing a team / support staff
- Experience in the full financial function of an entity
- Controlling of Group Assets including Cash Management
- Controlling Group Risk Areas including Insurance
- Managing 3rd party relationships i.e. Banks, Audits and SARS
Duties:
- Responsible for ensuring the safeguard of all company assets and that procedures are in place to achieve this.
- Formulate and implement financial policies and procedures.
- Maintain and implement internal control and audit systems to ensure the efficient supervision of company assets and revenues.
- The forwarding of all reports according to their respective timetable.
- Enforcing all South African legal or fiscal obligations.
- Preparation of annual profit and loss budgets and capital expenditure budgets.
- Review of daily and monthly financial reports and forecasts.
- Liaise with owners with respect of all financial queries.
- Liaise with external auditors.
- Monthly processing of journals
- Balance sheet account reconciliation
- Inter-company accounts
- Income statement analysis
- Preparation on monthly financial reports
- Overseeing the creditors and debtors function
- Preparation of monthly VAT returns
- Preparation and presentation of monthly management accounts
- Preparation of annual financial statements
- Payroll experience/ VIP or Pastel.
Skills and experience required:
- Must be accurate in all that they do
- Must be able to take responsibility and accountability
- Attention to detail
- Exceptional communication skills
- High work ethic required
- Meeting of deadlines
- Must be able to multi-task
- Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)
- Skilled in Microsoft Office
- Strong administrative skills
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.