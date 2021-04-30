Group Accountant at Headhunters

Our client, in the retail sector (franchise) and based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a experienced Group Accountant.   Requirements:

  • Completed BCom Accounting degree advantageous
  • Minimum of 3 years experience as a Financial Accountant or related
  • Retail sector experienced preferable

  Key duties/ Attributes:

  • Experience in managing a team / support staff
  • Experience in the full financial function of an entity
  • Controlling of Group Assets including Cash Management
  • Controlling Group Risk Areas including Insurance
  • Managing 3rd party relationships i.e. Banks, Audits and SARS

Duties:

  • Responsible for ensuring the safeguard of all company assets and that procedures are in place to achieve this.
  • Formulate and implement financial policies and procedures.
  • Maintain and implement internal control and audit systems to ensure the efficient supervision of company assets and revenues.
  • The forwarding of all reports according to their respective timetable.
  • Enforcing all South African legal or fiscal obligations.
  • Preparation of annual profit and loss budgets and capital expenditure budgets.
  • Review of daily and monthly financial reports and forecasts.
  • Liaise with owners with respect of all financial queries.
  • Liaise with external auditors.
  • Monthly processing of journals
  • Balance sheet account reconciliation
  • Inter-company accounts
  • Income statement analysis
  • Preparation on monthly financial reports
  • Overseeing the creditors and debtors function
  • Preparation of monthly VAT returns
  • Preparation and presentation of monthly management accounts
  • Preparation of annual financial statements
  • Payroll experience/ VIP or Pastel.

  Skills and experience required:

  • Must be accurate in all that they do
  • Must be able to take responsibility and accountability
  • Attention to detail
  • Exceptional communication skills
  • High work ethic required
  • Meeting of deadlines
  • Must be able to multi-task
  • Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)
  • Skilled in Microsoft Office
  • Strong administrative skills

