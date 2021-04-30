Group Accountant at Headhunters

Our client, in the retail sector (franchise) and based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a experienced Group Accountant. Requirements:

Completed BCom Accounting degree advantageous

degree advantageous Minimum of 3 years experience as a Financial Accountant or related

Retail sector experienced preferable

Key duties/ Attributes:

Experience in managing a team / support staff

Experience in the full financial function of an entity

Controlling of Group Assets including Cash Management

Controlling Group Risk Areas including Insurance

Managing 3rd party relationships i.e. Banks, Audits and SARS

Duties:

Responsible for ensuring the safeguard of all company assets and that procedures are in place to achieve this.

Formulate and implement financial policies and procedures.

Maintain and implement internal control and audit systems to ensure the efficient supervision of company assets and revenues.

The forwarding of all reports according to their respective timetable.

Enforcing all South African legal or fiscal obligations.

Preparation of annual profit and loss budgets and capital expenditure budgets.

Review of daily and monthly financial reports and forecasts.

Liaise with owners with respect of all financial queries.

Liaise with external auditors.

Monthly processing of journals

Balance sheet account reconciliation

Inter-company accounts

Income statement analysis

Preparation on monthly financial reports

Overseeing the creditors and debtors function

Preparation of monthly VAT returns

Preparation and presentation of monthly management accounts

Preparation of annual financial statements

Payroll experience/ VIP or Pastel.

Skills and experience required:

Must be accurate in all that they do

Must be able to take responsibility and accountability

Attention to detail

Exceptional communication skills

High work ethic required

Meeting of deadlines

Must be able to multi-task

Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)

Skilled in Microsoft Office

Strong administrative skills

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

