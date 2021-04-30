Head: Customer Experience

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree is required.

Postgraduate qualification would be an advantage.

FAIS accreditation would be an advantage.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications (advanced Excel).

A Minimum of 8 years’ relevant experience including leading a quality and customer experience team is required.

Experience relating to customer journey mapping and related methodologies to design future customer experience blueprints.

Experience managing change and delivering internal messaging and communications.

Relevant experience working in a call centre/contact centre environment preferably in the financial services environment.

Experience working within the insurance industry would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Leading customer experience

Implement a customer experience strategy

Focus on customer experience

Implement customer experience initiatives

Recommendations and solutions

Root cause analysis

Represent customer needs

Manage the customer experience team

Quality assurance

Ensure quality standards are met

Monitor customer complaints

Ensure ombudsman complaints are resolved

People management

Coach and mentor

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the insurance industry requires a Head: Customer Experience who will be based in Durban.

