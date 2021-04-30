Hyperion Manager

An automotive giant with a prominent presence in four continents is looking for a Hyperion Manager who will train the relevant staff on the software, actively be involved in system maintenance and optimising processes. As a non-manufacturing business, this group has four main business segments ranging in function all within the automotive industry. The hyperion management function manages the group’s consolidation processes. The consolidation consist of roughly 600 individual packs with over 150 users of the software. The objective is for this role to grow into optimising the current application of data and rules etc, as well as develop budget and planning tools and finally an interface between their ERP and Hyperion. This incumbent needs to have excellent communication and people skills. A methodical yet creative approach to tackling problems is what this team needs! Relevant tertiary qualification in IT or Finance secures. ITIL (V3) and Microsoft Server and Infrastructure experience is non-negotiable.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Oracle Sql

ITIL

Hyperion

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

