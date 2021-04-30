Information Lifecycle Specialist

A 12 month contract for a Information Lifecycle Specialist with a Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria exists

The incumbent will be responsible for planning, sourcing, management and control of the inventory of data assets within FinSurv. The successful candidate will be supporting projects and other initiatives that span across the organisation

Work closely with business in the planning, sourcing, management and control of the inventory of data assets. Verify that asset specifications have been comprehensively defined and authorised thereby ensuring compliance with the Cimpany’s assets policies, standards and legislation.

Manage the data asset inventory throughout the asset lifecycle (including sourcing, retention, destruction and archival of data assets).

Five to eight years’ job-related experience within information management.

Additional requirements include:

industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill; quality assurance knowledge and skill

SQL

Microsoft Power BI

Databases

Data Modelling

Data Engineering

Tableau

Relational Databases

Data Lakes

Performance Metrics

Data Pipelines

OBIEE

Informatica

Teradata

B Degree or equavalent

Learn more/Apply for this position