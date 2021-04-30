A 12 month contract for a Information Lifecycle Specialist with a Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria exists
The incumbent will be responsible for planning, sourcing, management and control of the inventory of data assets within FinSurv. The successful candidate will be supporting projects and other initiatives that span across the organisation
Work closely with business in the planning, sourcing, management and control of the inventory of data assets. Verify that asset specifications have been comprehensively defined and authorised thereby ensuring compliance with the Cimpany’s assets policies, standards and legislation.
Manage the data asset inventory throughout the asset lifecycle (including sourcing, retention, destruction and archival of data assets).
- Five to eight years’ job-related experience within information management.
- Additional requirements include:
- industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill; quality assurance knowledge and skill
SQL
Microsoft Power BI
Databases
Data Modelling
Data Engineering
Tableau
Relational Databases
Data Lakes
Performance Metrics
Data Pipelines
OBIEE
Informatica
Teradata
B Degree or equavalent