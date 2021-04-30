Java Developer at Headhunters

Our client offering planning, management and research services in the urban and rural planning space, is currently looking to employ a Java Developer.
Essential:
- Server-side Java with good understanding of object-orientation, session management, reflection and multi-threading.
- JSP, Javascript and Ajax on the client side.
Important:
- Struts
- Postgres/Postgis
- OpenLayers
- GeoServer
- SOAP (using Axis2) and REST
- XML (using jdom).
Nice to have:
- Tomcat
- Linux
- Java Libraries – iText, JavaMail, Lucene, Geotools, POI
Please consider your applications unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.