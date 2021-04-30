Java Developer at Headhunters

Our client offering planning, management and research services in the urban and rural planning space, is currently looking to employ a Java Developer.

Essential:

Server-side Java with good understanding of object-orientation, session management, reflection and multi-threading.

JSP, Javascript and Ajax on the client side.

Important:

Struts

Postgres/Postgis

OpenLayers

GeoServer

SOAP (using Axis2) and REST

XML (using jdom).

Nice to have:

Tomcat

Linux

Java Libraries – iText, JavaMail, Lucene, Geotools, POI

Please consider your applications unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

