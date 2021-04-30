Java Developer at Headhunters

Apr 30, 2021

Our client offering planning, management and research services in the urban and rural planning space, is currently looking to employ a Java Developer.

 

Essential:

  • Server-side Java with good understanding of object-orientation, session management, reflection and multi-threading.
  • JSP, Javascript and Ajax on the client side.

 

Important:

  • Struts
  • Postgres/Postgis
  • OpenLayers
  • GeoServer
  • SOAP (using Axis2) and REST
  • XML (using jdom).

 

Nice to have:

  • Tomcat
  • Linux
  • Java Libraries – iText, JavaMail, Lucene, Geotools, POI

 

Please consider your applications unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position