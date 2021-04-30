Junior Recruitment Consultant

We are looking for a young dynamic Junior Recruitment Consultant that is target driven, well-spoken, solution driven and a go getter, to join our team. MUST be Fluent in both English and Afrikaans. AFRIKAANS non negotiable as you will be speaking to multiple Afrikaans clients.

Our team has a pro-active approach and is solution-driven with a personalised strategy to suit our client individual requirements. We are committed to enter into a partnership with our clients to provide them with a workforce through quality placements and specialized services.

We pride ourselves in the fact that we can offer the most innovative staffing solution possible through the time we spend to gain in-depth understanding of our client’s needs. We also believe in staying actively involved throughout the entire selection process and by doing that we offer our client’s a unique and innovative solution where emphasis is placed on providing a limited number of quality candidates appropriately matched to each position.

Core Values:

Open Communication at all times

Solution driven

Reliability and Honesty

Professionalism

Trust

Individual approach

Tailored solutions

Compassionate approach

Innovative and dynamic

Minimum requirements

Matric

Target Driven / Money hungry

Recruitment experience will be an advantage

Excellent Communication skills (Afrikaans and English)

Must be computer literate

Able to work in an open plan environment

Team player

Non-Smoker

Duties and responsibilities amongst other:

Sourcing quality candidates for existing business

Maintain relationships with new Clients from time to time where needed

Receive and screening of ad-response / incoming CV’s

Sourcing of potential candidates via Pnet / Career Junction and other methods

Contact / Screening and interview all possible candidates for available positions

CV submission to relevant clients

Co-ordinating of recruitment process with client and candidate

Making the placement

