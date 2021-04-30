Junior Sales Leader at Capital Growth

Help build our Team. Be a leader. Prepare yourself for the most involving job, one that develops you to lead others, yet helps you to stay in touch with your personal & professional progress.
Do you have sales experience? If so, Capital Growth is calling you to lead, build and motivate.
Purpose of this Role:
Responsible for selling and marketing our newest and best-selling product
Teach and train trainees to sell and market our products
You need:
Grade 12 or NQF Level 4 equivalent
SA ID book
Minimum 1 year experience in sales
Living in Port Elizabeth
Desired Skills:
- sales
- salesrep
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric