Junior Sales Leader at Capital Growth

Help build our Team. Be a leader. Prepare yourself for the most involving job, one that develops you to lead others, yet helps you to stay in touch with your personal & professional progress.

Do you have sales experience? If so, Capital Growth is calling you to lead, build and motivate.

Purpose of this Role:

Responsible for selling and marketing our newest and best-selling product

Teach and train trainees to sell and market our products

You need:

Grade 12 or NQF Level 4 equivalent

SA ID book

Minimum 1 year experience in sales

Living in Port Elizabeth

Desired Skills:

sales

salesrep

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

