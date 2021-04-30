Junior Trainer at Capital Growth

An extremely forward thinking and dynamic company with offices across South Africa are looking to recruit eager to learn, motivated individuals. This role would suit someone who has sales, team leadership or management experience but has not been given an opportunity to climb the career ladder.

Job Requirements:

You will be working in a lively, competitive sales and management team. Our areas of expertise are insurance, banking and lifestyle. You will be responsible for identifying sales opportunities and effectively presenting key features and benefits of products to secure new business. Teach, train and develop new employees. It is essential that you have impeccable communication skills and you are well presented.

The purpose of the position is to develop into a registered Independent Franchise manager over a period of 12-18 months.

Full leadership development and management skills are trained throughout your career with us.

Forward your CV for consideration.

Desired Skills:

sales

communications

leadership

marketing

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

