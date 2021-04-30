MAINTENANCE MANAGER (SAP PM) Roodekop Gauteng R900 000- R990 000 Per Annum Total CTC

Manufacturing Plant specializing in the production of building materials seeks a Maintenance Manager to plan and schedule maintenance activities. An in-depth understanding of the CMMS System (SAP) is necessary. Labour, material planning, and excellent people management and communication skills are required. Assists the plant in providing the necessary maintenance resources and record-keeping that is required to increase plant productivity, assist in maintenance work preparations to improve work efficiencies, and increase plant performance. Responsible for maintaining production equipment availability and performance at satisfactory levels through the planning, scheduling, coordinating, and reporting of repair activities. Assure resources are available and adequate to complete these tasks. Must be able to identify and prioritize multiple projects and perform work with a constant awareness of improving processes. Preparation of reports, metrics, and use of other tracking tools is key to the success of this position. The Maintenance Manager will support all policies, goals, and objectives of the company, and will represent the company knowledgeably and professionally. You will need min 5years of process manufacturing experience in a world-class blue-chip manufacturing operation. Preference will be given to candidates with Continuous Improvement experience.

Min Requirements

Standard 10/Grade 12 Certificate

5-8 years in a similar role and environment using SAP PM.

Technical Diploma/B -Tech or Equivalent and/or

Artisan (millwright) with about 15 years of experience

Experience with current CMMS system (SAP)

Minimum 6-years work experience in a relevant trade

A good level of management, delegation, and supervisory experience is desirable

Computer skills required: CMMS, Spreadsheet and Word (Excel, Word), Project Management Software (MS Project, etc.), Email.

Able to efficiently perform internet searches and research.

Able to read and interpret vendor manuals and drawings.

Able to communicate clearly and effectively with shop floor personnel, vendors, OEM suppliers, and management personnel.

Able to perform some level of cost analysis and work within a

structured budget.

Ability to write detailed repair reports.

Able to develop and deliver a clear and concise presentation when required.

Committed to safety and teamwork.

Highly motivated.

Ability to learn and apply maintenance best practices.

Ability to organize and plan tasks.

Self-Directing: Able to work towards specific goals and objectives with limited daily oversight.

Perform daily cycle counts

Stocktake is compulsory

Perform any duties as and when required

Attending and be participative in meetings

All completed orders to be communicated to your manager immediately

Adhere to all SHEQ procedures

Ability to do problem-solving – Root Cause Analysis

Maintain 5S and Housekeeping standards

Sound organizational and interpersonal skills.

Good command of the English language, both written and spoken.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Must be reliable

Must be a team player

Safety Identify specific safety hazards that will be encountered in the performance of the proposed work. Make safety procedures, including lock-out/tag-out/try-out procedures available to employees. Ensure that all aspects of the existing company safety policy are incorporated into the job plan. Quality Determine and include QA/QC requirements on jobs Procure equipment and specialized tools required to perform work Gather necessary engineering or technical documents, specifications, and drawings Write clear and concise work procedures Keep bills of materials current. Correctly order stock materials. Reject or escalate any non-conforming product received to the immediate supervisor. Constantly, visually check slow-moving items for criticality in the plant – if not report redundancy to supervisor

Operational Screening of incoming work orders, identification of scope, and analysis of the required level of planning Conduct plant walkabouts to identify and document job requirements Estimate required hours on work order tasks, total work order duration, and skills required to perform the task Plan jobs with an appropriate level of detail for the given skilled trades workforce Determine and arrange for parts required to perform the work Plan parts for all projects to maximize efficiency Compile information into a job package that is ready for maintenance and clearly communicate them regarding critical steps in the process Print and deliver work orders to the maintenance department in conjunction with the weekly work schedule Upon completion of jobs, communicate with the maintenance department team regarding ideas and procedures that would make future jobs more efficient Coordinate priority setting with the management team. Place specific emphasis on obtaining the input of operations personnel in the setting of priorities Accurately measure the maintenance backlog in its various forms and continually maintain not less than 2 weeks’ worth of ready back-log at all times Responsible for ensuring that equipment and repair parts data entry and management. Ensures all work orders and maintenance log items are closed when work is finished. Participate in outage planning activities such as scope identification and control, scheduling, coordination, risk assessment, execution, and continuous improvement Communicate with contractor resources directly on specific work orders assigned to the contractors and the performance expectations of the work order. (Does not manage the contractors, but ensures that all of the details of the work order are clearly communicated and understood) Compile and deliver reports from CMMS (SAP) regarding the work execution management process. Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Maintenance Management

SAP

