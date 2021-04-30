Brief Description:
Our client within the education sector has a vacancy for a well-educated finance individual as a Management Accountant. Previous exposure and experience dealing with budgeting, forecasting and Management Accounts is non-negotiable.
Education:
- BCom Accountancy degree
Requirements:
- At least 5 years’ relevant post –qualification experience.
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Planning:
- Assist in formulating the company’s future direction and supporting tactical initiatives.
- Monitor and direct the implementation of strategic business plans.
- Develop financial and tax strategies: Efficient cost and tax structure for the entities and devise overall responsibility assisting in tax compliance.
- Manage the capital request and budgeting processes.
- Develop performance measures that support the company’s strategic directions.
- Operations.
- Participate in key decisions as a member of the executive management team.
- Maintain in-depth relations with all members of the management team.
- Manage the accounting, human resources, investor relations, legal, tax, and treasury departments.
- Oversee the financial operations of subsidiary companies and foreign operations.
- Manage any third parties to which functions have been outsourced.
- Oversee the company’s transaction processing systems.
- Implement operational best practices.
- Oversee employee benefit plans, with particular emphasis on maximizing a cost-effective benefits package.
- Supervise acquisition due diligence and negotiate acquisitions.
- Financial Information:
- Oversee the issuance of financial information.
- Report financial results to the board of directors.
- Risk Management:
- Understand and mitigate key elements of the company’s risk profile.
- Monitor all open legal issues involving the company, and legal issues affecting the industry.
- Construct and monitor reliable control systems.
- Maintain appropriate insurance coverage.
- Ensure that the company complies with all legal and regulatory requirements.
- Ensure that record keeping meets the requirements of auditors and government agencies.
- Report risk issues to the audit committee of the board of directors.
- Maintain relations with external auditors and investigate their findings and recommendations.
- Funding:
- Monitor cash balances and cash forecasts.
- Arrange for debt and equity financing.
Danielle Snyman
Recruitment Specialist