Management Accountant

Apr 30, 2021

Brief Description:

Our client within the education sector has a vacancy for a well-educated finance individual as a Management Accountant. Previous exposure and experience dealing with budgeting, forecasting and Management Accounts is non-negotiable.

Education:

  • BCom Accountancy degree

Requirements:

  • At least 5 years’ relevant post –qualification experience.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Planning:
    • Assist in formulating the company’s future direction and supporting tactical initiatives.
    • Monitor and direct the implementation of strategic business plans.
    • Develop financial and tax strategies: Efficient cost and tax structure for the entities and devise overall responsibility assisting in tax compliance.
    • Manage the capital request and budgeting processes.
    • Develop performance measures that support the company’s strategic directions.
  • Operations.
    • Participate in key decisions as a member of the executive management team.
    • Maintain in-depth relations with all members of the management team.
    • Manage the accounting, human resources, investor relations, legal, tax, and treasury departments.
    • Oversee the financial operations of subsidiary companies and foreign operations.
    • Manage any third parties to which functions have been outsourced.
    • Oversee the company’s transaction processing systems.
    • Implement operational best practices.
    • Oversee employee benefit plans, with particular emphasis on maximizing a cost-effective benefits package.
    • Supervise acquisition due diligence and negotiate acquisitions.
  • Financial Information:
    • Oversee the issuance of financial information.
    • Report financial results to the board of directors.
  • Risk Management:
    • Understand and mitigate key elements of the company’s risk profile.
    • Monitor all open legal issues involving the company, and legal issues affecting the industry.
    • Construct and monitor reliable control systems.
    • Maintain appropriate insurance coverage.
    • Ensure that the company complies with all legal and regulatory requirements.
    • Ensure that record keeping meets the requirements of auditors and government agencies.
    • Report risk issues to the audit committee of the board of directors.
    • Maintain relations with external auditors and investigate their findings and recommendations.
  • Funding:
    • Monitor cash balances and cash forecasts.
    • Arrange for debt and equity financing.

Danielle Snyman

Recruitment Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position