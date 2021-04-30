Management Accountant

Brief Description:

Our client within the education sector has a vacancy for a well-educated finance individual as a Management Accountant. Previous exposure and experience dealing with budgeting, forecasting and Management Accounts is non-negotiable.

Education:

BCom Accountancy degree

Requirements:

At least 5 years’ relevant post –qualification experience.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Planning: Assist in formulating the company’s future direction and supporting tactical initiatives. Monitor and direct the implementation of strategic business plans. Develop financial and tax strategies: Efficient cost and tax structure for the entities and devise overall responsibility assisting in tax compliance. Manage the capital request and budgeting processes. Develop performance measures that support the company’s strategic directions.

Operations. Participate in key decisions as a member of the executive management team. Maintain in-depth relations with all members of the management team. Manage the accounting, human resources, investor relations, legal, tax, and treasury departments. Oversee the financial operations of subsidiary companies and foreign operations. Manage any third parties to which functions have been outsourced. Oversee the company’s transaction processing systems. Implement operational best practices. Oversee employee benefit plans, with particular emphasis on maximizing a cost-effective benefits package. Supervise acquisition due diligence and negotiate acquisitions.

Financial Information: Oversee the issuance of financial information. Report financial results to the board of directors.

Risk Management: Understand and mitigate key elements of the company’s risk profile. Monitor all open legal issues involving the company, and legal issues affecting the industry. Construct and monitor reliable control systems. Maintain appropriate insurance coverage. Ensure that the company complies with all legal and regulatory requirements. Ensure that record keeping meets the requirements of auditors and government agencies. Report risk issues to the audit committee of the board of directors. Maintain relations with external auditors and investigate their findings and recommendations.

Funding: Monitor cash balances and cash forecasts. Arrange for debt and equity financing.



