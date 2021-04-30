Manager: Senior Strategic Sourcing Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Structure the procurement team to deliver on the demand and embed best practise procurement processes in day-to-day business operations
  • Proper category planning to influence transformation targets
  • Risk management and supplier relationship management
  • Set up reporting structure/ templates and maintain on live system
  • Set up contract’s management structure
  • Setup clear principles for all business assignments with minimum criteria for risk and compliance monitoring
  • Develop a strong proactive business scoping capability
  • Set up live category planning dashboards
  • Integrate and align new processes into the Procure-to-Pay system
  • Manage key/ strategic end-to-end tender process and negotiations
  • Maintain an SLA meeting structure with multiple stakeholders
  • Develop an advice lead and client centric team

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Min 5 to 7 years strategic sourcing and procurement management experience
  • Degree in supply chain and/ or similar Management and/ or similar advantageous

