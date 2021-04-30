Manager: Senior Strategic Sourcing Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Structure the procurement team to deliver on the demand and embed best practise procurement processes in day-to-day business operations
- Proper category planning to influence transformation targets
- Risk management and supplier relationship management
- Set up reporting structure/ templates and maintain on live system
- Set up contract’s management structure
- Setup clear principles for all business assignments with minimum criteria for risk and compliance monitoring
- Develop a strong proactive business scoping capability
- Set up live category planning dashboards
- Integrate and align new processes into the Procure-to-Pay system
- Manage key/ strategic end-to-end tender process and negotiations
- Maintain an SLA meeting structure with multiple stakeholders
- Develop an advice lead and client centric team
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Min 5 to 7 years strategic sourcing and procurement management experience
- Degree in supply chain and/ or similar Management and/ or similar advantageous