Manager: Workout & Restructuring â€“ Corporate

Manager: Workout & Restructuring – Corporate (24 Months Contract)
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Innovative restructuring solutions to Corporate accounts
- Manage the implementation of the approved restructure of customer accounts
- Monitoring and Evaluation of restructured customer accounts
- Provide advisory services to internal and external stakeholders where required.
- Record Keeping and Reporting
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
3 years Business / Commercial Qualification (BCOM)
5-8 years Corporate Banking experience which includes:
- Corporate Finance/Banking deal structuring
- Structured trade and commodity finance
- Strong Financial and Credit Analysis and Assessment background
- Formulating business turnaround plans
- Evaluation of business restructures or workouts
- Managing turnaround of distressed clients.