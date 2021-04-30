Manager: Workout & Restructuring â€“ Corporate

Manager: Workout & Restructuring – Corporate (24 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Innovative restructuring solutions to Corporate accounts
  • Manage the implementation of the approved restructure of customer accounts
  • Monitoring and Evaluation of restructured customer accounts
  • Provide advisory services to internal and external stakeholders where required.
  • Record Keeping and Reporting

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

3 years Business / Commercial Qualification (BCOM)

5-8 years Corporate Banking experience which includes:

  • Corporate Finance/Banking deal structuring
  • Structured trade and commodity finance
  • Strong Financial and Credit Analysis and Assessment background
  • Formulating business turnaround plans
  • Evaluation of business restructures or workouts
  • Managing turnaround of distressed clients.

