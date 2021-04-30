Manager Workout & Restructuring (Corporate) 24 MONTHS CONTRACT

Apr 30, 2021

  • Innovative restructuring solutions to Corporate accounts
  • Manage the implementation of the approved restructure of customer accounts
  • Monitoring and Evaluation of restructured customer accounts
  • Provide advisory services to internal and external stakeholders where required. 5. Record Keeping and Reporting
  • 3 years Business / Commercial Qualification (BCOM) 5-8 years Corporate Banking experience which includes: – Corporate Finance/Banking deal structuring – Structured trade and commodity finance – Strong Financial and Credit Analysis and Assessment background – Formulating business turnaround plans – Evaluation of business restructures or workouts – Managing turnaround of distressed clients.
  • Microsoft Office Business Acumen Legal procedures Deal structuring Turnarounds, workout and restructuring Credit and Financial Analysis Credit assessment / evaluation

Desired Skills:

  • Credit Assessment
  • Credit Analysis
  • Deal Structuring
  • Corporate Accounts
  • Business Rescure
  • Reporting
  • Restructuring

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

