Manager Workout & Restructuring (Corporate) 24 MONTHS CONTRACT

- Innovative restructuring solutions to Corporate accounts
- Manage the implementation of the approved restructure of customer accounts
- Monitoring and Evaluation of restructured customer accounts
- Provide advisory services to internal and external stakeholders where required. 5. Record Keeping and Reporting
- 3 years Business / Commercial Qualification (BCOM) 5-8 years Corporate Banking experience which includes: – Corporate Finance/Banking deal structuring – Structured trade and commodity finance – Strong Financial and Credit Analysis and Assessment background – Formulating business turnaround plans – Evaluation of business restructures or workouts – Managing turnaround of distressed clients.
- Microsoft Office Business Acumen Legal procedures Deal structuring Turnarounds, workout and restructuring Credit and Financial Analysis Credit assessment / evaluation
Desired Skills:
- Credit Assessment
- Credit Analysis
- Deal Structuring
- Corporate Accounts
- Business Rescure
- Reporting
- Restructuring
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree