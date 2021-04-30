Marketing Consultant/Digital Marketing Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced UK-based CRM/CX Digital Agency seeks a driven, proactive and solutions-oriented Marketing Consultant/Digital Marketing Manager to provide expertise devising marketing strategies. This will include consulting with clients, finding out about their business and marketing needs, compiling strategy and technology architecture, configuring technology and managing change. The ideal candidate must possess a relevant tertiary qualification in Marketing or Business Strategy, have 2-3 years’ work experience in a Digital and or Technical Agency, HTML, CSS and technically minded and able to grasp our technology stack i.e., HubSpot, Google Analytics, Slack, Accelo, G-Suite, Excel etc. It will be hugely beneficial if you are fully certified in HubSpot 1 & 2 as well as 3 other HubSpot certifications or similar Marketing technology (i.e., Pardot, Eloqua).DUTIES:

Drive customer experience and technology success and process transformation in client companies.

Consult on Marketing and CX projects and proposing strategy and technology solutions aligned with client goals, business requirements and process –

Understand client needs and processes.

Define, strategise and implement marketing processes and automation programs.

Propose solutions for improving or configuring technology.

Ensure the right solutions are being used for the client’s needs, goals and business strategy across the marketing tech stack.

Configuring technology solutions –

Be the lead on complex marketing consulting and technology implementation projects and in some cases mentoring and coaching junior team members.

Roll out proposed solutions.

Setup/Optimisation of systems for clients.

Assist in developing best practices in the space.

Training –

Training on the solutions to internal staff and clients.

Ensure we are certified in key marketing related technology partners.

Technology Integrations –

Be involved in integration projects from a systems specialist point of view and work closely with Developers.

Lead integration projects you are involved in from a Marketing and CX perspective.

Work closely with the client, our Back-end Developers and CTO to:

Uncover and define goals and objectives from all parties.

Deep dives with the client and client meetings.

Mapping and logic defining.

Define scenarios and test integrations.

Understand the platforms that integrate with HubSpot out of the box (i.e., Gmail, Vidyard, Salesforce and other connect partners.

Perform Technology Audits –

Analyse and provide recommendations on how clients can follow marketing and technology best practices.

Feed into the technology audit template and process and help define and improve it as tech releases new features in the marketing space.

Ensure junior team members understand how to use the template and are helping to identify opportunities with existing clients as well as opportunities with new and past clients.

Reporting and Analytics –

Help define how success is measured on each tech solution.

Ensure integrated reporting across the tech solutions to enable closed-loop reporting and ensure integrations meet these criteria.

Provide reporting and insights for the client.

Keep up to date and present back to the agency on technology features and Connect Partners –

Keep up to date with any new technology products, features and changes to existing features within the marketing space.

Have knowledge of the connect partner channel.

Communicate relevant changes internally and to clients and ensure these are adopted within the agency and within client accounts.

Technology usage across tools –

Look across technology accounts and ensure usage is high on technology tools.

Drive team certifications and technology training –

Help in onboarding of new staff where needed with other members of the CRM and team.

Enable more people in the agency to get certified and understand technology better.

Provide internal training on technology in the marketing space.

Mentor and coach other team members, especially junior members and the CRM team.

Technology Planning –

Deep expertise in technology feature and how to leverage these for marketing & relevant communications.

Conversational knowledge in the power of API’s and how systems can be connected.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Relevant Tertiary qualification in Marketing or Business Strategy. (A BComm Honours, BBusSci in Marketing, Master’s in Marketing or Business).

Fully certified in HubSpot 1 & 2 as well as 3 other HubSpot certifications or similar Marketing technology (i.e., Pardot, Eloqua).

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 2-3 years in a Digital and or Technical Agency.

2+ Years of HubSpot use (or similar CRM/Marketing Automation platform).

3+ Years’ experience in a Digital Agency/Consultancy in a Consulting/Specialist role working with clients throughout the whole process (consulting, solution building, implementation and training).

A solid knowledge of HubSpot or equivalent (i.e., SalesForce, Pardot, Marketo, etc.).

Basic HTML and CSS knowledge and understanding.

Excellent command of English, with exceptional writing and communication skills.

Strong business acumen.

Ability to present your work and articulate succinctly. Adept at high-level client presentations.

Hands-on experience with online marketing tools, methodologies and practices.

Have an understanding of agile marketing and ability to grasp and adjust to changing processes.

A solid understanding of Inbound Marketing / Customer Experience Marketing.

Technically minded and ability to grasp our technology stack i.e., HubSpot, Google Analytics, Slack, Accelo, G-Suite, Excel etc.

Local and international travel will be required when needed for clients.

ATTRIBUTES:

Driven and takes initiative and always looks for new and better ways to do things.

Very solution oriented (with experience in business and marketing), research driven and analytical.

A highly motivated individual who thrives in a fast-paced and agency-style team environment and can easily adapt to changing market and organisational requirements.

You need to be passionate about your work to the point where it inspires others.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position