Mechanical Technician / Technologist – Cape Town

Apr 30, 2021

The Role: An Engineering consulting company requires a Mechanical Technician / Technologist to provide expertise on their Building [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • Registered with ECSA as a [URL Removed]
  • 3 – 5 years?? experience in Building Projects
  • Design and Installation supervision experience related to mechanical fields (Consulting Build Environment)
    • HVAC
    • Medical Gas
    • Fire
    • Lifts
    • Wet Services
  • Proven records of past projects ?? Planning and Execution
  • Revit & AutoCAD experience required.
  • Valid Driver??s License

Essential Qualification:

  • B-Tech Mechanical Engineering
  • Suitable candidates must have at least a completed BTech in Mechanical Engineering and have relevant experience.

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

  • Complete handling of projects from start to finish ensuring the completion of projects in a timely and efficient manner
  • Projects Team Liaison
  • Site & Professional Team meetings
  • Designing and Managing Mechanical Projects
  • Preparation of construction documentation
  • Site Inspections
  • Managing Sub contractors on site
  • Writing reports
  • Project cost management

Personality and Attributes: Personality Attributes:

  • Strong communication andwritten skills
  • Good organizational and co-ordination skills
  • Figure and detail orientated

Learn more/Apply for this position