Mechanical Technician / Technologist – Cape Town

The Role: An Engineering consulting company requires a Mechanical Technician / Technologist to provide expertise on their Building [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

Registered with ECSA as a [URL Removed]

3 – 5 years?? experience in Building Projects

Design and Installation supervision experience related to mechanical fields (Consulting Build Environment)

HVAC



Medical Gas



Fire



Lifts



Wet Services

Proven records of past projects ?? Planning and Execution

Revit & AutoCAD experience required.

Valid Driver??s License

Essential Qualification:

B-Tech Mechanical Engineering

Suitable candidates must have at least a completed BTech in Mechanical Engineering and have relevant experience.

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Complete handling of projects from start to finish ensuring the completion of projects in a timely and efficient manner

Projects Team Liaison

Site & Professional Team meetings

Designing and Managing Mechanical Projects

Preparation of construction documentation

Site Inspections

Managing Sub contractors on site

Writing reports

Project cost management

Personality and Attributes: Personality Attributes:

Strong communication andwritten skills

Good organizational and co-ordination skills

Figure and detail orientated

Learn more/Apply for this position