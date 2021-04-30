Operations Administration Manager

We are looking for a dynamic Operations Administration Manager, with vast experience in the Private Security Industry.

Ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring that the high quality standard of the company’s deliverables is in line with specific SLA’s. Further ensuring that all site security requirements are adhered to and that the Client’s needs are efficiently and professionally met at all times.

Successful candidate must, be able to work under pressure, multi task and exhibit the following:

Sound planning, administration, interpersonal, communication and client liaison skills.

Strong leadership and organisational skills.

Essential- Knowledge of ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management and its requirements.

Computer literacy with expert knowledge of the complete Microsoft package.

Staff management experience is essential.

Excellent report writing skills.

Expert knowledge of Security Industry and the relevant legislation.

Strong sense of morals, values, ethics and integrity.

Professional demeanour, with a “Can Do” attitude.

Desired Skills:

Report Writing

MS Word

Security Management

Management

Commucation

Leadership/Management Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Safety & Security

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position