Performance Tester (JMeter) at Parvana

Performance Tester (JMeter) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.
Responsibilities:
- Analysing business scenarios and understanding the non-functional requirements.
- Designing test scripts and identifying parameters for testing.
- Executing performance tests and using consistent metrics for monitoring.
- Identifying bottlenecks and identifying suggestions for performance tuning.
Skills / Experience:
- 4+ yearsâ€™ experience as a tester.
- Experience using JMeter.
- Test automation experience.
- BDD experience.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- C# (or similar) experience.
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- Experience with TDD.
- Experience with continuous integration.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]