Performance Tester (JMeter) at Parvana

Apr 30, 2021

About the Client:

  • Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.
    They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

  • Analysing business scenarios and understanding the non-functional requirements.

  • Designing test scripts and identifying parameters for testing.

  • Executing performance tests and using consistent metrics for monitoring.

  • Identifying bottlenecks and identifying suggestions for performance tuning.

Skills / Experience:

  • 4+ yearsâ€™ experience as a tester.
  • Experience using JMeter.
  • Test automation experience.
  • BDD experience.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • C# (or similar) experience.
  • Experience in the following would be advantageous:
    • Experience with TDD.
    • Experience with continuous integration.

