Performance Tester (JMeter) at Parvana

Performance Tester (JMeter) (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our national client offers a pleasant professional office working environment located in the Southern Suburbs. They promote a culture of continual learning and of sharing of knowledge with each other and their clients and encourage staff to lead a balanced lifestyle.

They strive to reward staff with fair market-related basic salaries, as well as performance-based commission.

Responsibilities:

Analysing business scenarios and understanding the non-functional requirements.

Designing test scripts and identifying parameters for testing.

Executing performance tests and using consistent metrics for monitoring.

Identifying bottlenecks and identifying suggestions for performance tuning.

Skills / Experience:

4+ yearsâ€™ experience as a tester.

Experience using JMeter.

Test automation experience.

BDD experience.

Excellent attention to detail.

C# (or similar) experience.

Experience in the following would be advantageous: Experience with TDD. Experience with continuous integration.



