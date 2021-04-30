PR & Communications Assistant at Southern Oil

This position is a junior position and will predominately focus on public relation related tasks as well as internal company communication. The Public Relations Assistant will report directly to the Public Relations Officer and Marketing Manager and will take briefs directly from these Supervisors. The ability to work autonomously, efficiently and in a flexible manner within the Marketing Team is crucial.

Responsibilities:

Aid in conceptualizing PR Campaigns and Annual Strategy.

Assist with copywriting in Afrikaans and English.

Assist with article writing and editorials for various media platforms.

Assist the Public Relations Officer with administrative tasks.

Assist with the writing and sending of press releases.

Assist with sending corporate gifts and other promotional material.

Find and gain PR related media opportunities.

Achieve monthly set targets on PR reach.

Work closely with Non-Profit Organizations to maximize PR gain.

Assist the Public Relations Officer with customer queries/ complaints.

Assist Public Relations Officer with all internal communications.

Make suggestions as to internal communication activities or resources at SOILL.

Manage internal company communication tasks and ensure delivery is on time.

Manage and send out Company/ Departmental Scorecard.

Manage internal champions to execute various internal projects.

Run internal/ external surveys via Survey Monkey.

Assist the Marketing Manager as and when needed on various tasks/ projects.

Prepare presentations/ reports as requested.

Ensure media list is updated quarterly.

Source various print/ production Suppliers for promotional material.

Conduct comparative costing and quality checks on Suppliers.

Send artwork to printers for printing and obtain proofs for approval.

Any ad hoc tasks required by the Commercial Department.

Key Competencies:



Education and Experience

Minimum of Grade 12

Relevant accounting qualification will be an advantage

Profluent in English and Afrikaans

Good Computer Literacy

1-year relevant experience in a similar role

SAP experience will be an advantage

Interpersonal Skills

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent administrative skills

Good interpersonal skills

Attention to detail

Ability to prioritize and multitask

Good communication skills

Reliable and disciplined

Procedural driven

Assertive nature

