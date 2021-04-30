Production Foreman at Headhunters

Our client in the production / manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a experienced Production Foreman at their Port Elizabeth operation.



Responsibilities:

Assist with production planning.

Manage production, hygiene and housekeeping.

Manage training and discipline.

Maximise yields.

Manage the utilization of raw material, personnel and equipment.

Manage the correct utilization and maintenance of plant to achieve maximum yields and through put.

Monitoring and improvement of production through put processes.

Monitoring of the correct maintenance procedures

Planning for the removal of waste materials.

Safety and loss control.

Appointment of factory staff in conjunction with the Production Manager.

Assist with the establishment of production budgets.

Maintenance of sound labour relations.

Collection of all daily production records and nitrogen uses and submit to Production Manager daily.

Production Planning:

Assist the Production Manager with the forward planning of production.

Ensure that the production planning targets are met with in specification of both the client.

Production/ Hygiene and Housekeeping Management:

Ensure that all production of product is in specification in every respect.

Ensure that all product produced is packed into the correct final packaging.

Check that all final product or interim product is correctly palletised and stored in freezer storage areas.

Continually check that the freezer staff, keep the freezers in an orderly and food safe state.

Ensure that factory hygiene and proper sanitation practices are maintained as per HACCP and ISO standards.

Ensure that proper controls are exercised over personal hygiene and protective clothing.

All production staff adhere to set procedure for taking off protective clothing before leaving process areas.

TRAINING AND DISCIPLINE:

Ensure that production staff receive continuous on the job training.

Ensure product specifications and performance are communicated regularly to all production staff.

Keep the production boards up to date in the plant.

Ensure production staff always conducts themselves in disciplined manner.

MAXIMISE YIELDS:

The standard average of yields of each different production run must be always met. Should this not be met it must immediately be reported to the Production Manager or any other Senior Manager in his absence.

UTILISATION OF RAW MATERIALS, PERSONNEL AND EQUIPMENT:

Manage the utilisation of labour to the optimum of each process without excess labour.

Drawing up and posting of all names of staff required for any production run.

Ensure raw material yields are maximized and that nitrogen usage is monitored and properly managed to reduce costs as far as possible.

Monitor daily production continuously to ensure production targets are achieved.

UTILISATION AND MAINTENANCE OF PLANT:

Ensure equipment is properly maintained and effectively utilised.

Continuously motivate factory staff to improve on standard performances.

MONITORING AND IMPROVEMENT OF PRODUCTION PROCCESSES:

When required assist the Operations Director with the improvement of existing and new production processes.

Monitor existing processes to ensure maximum utilisation of resources.

PLANNING FOR THE REMOVAL OF WASTE MATERIALS:

Communicate with the contractor to ensure timeous removal of waste materials.

SAFETY AND LOSS CONTROL:

Ensure that factory standards follow national safety regulations.

Establish processes to minimise unauthorised removal of product/materials from the factory premises.

Ensure that only licensed and approved staff use Forklifts and Electric Pallet jacks.

All electrical boards and plugs in process area are correctly closed and sealed.

APPOINMENT OF FACTORY STAFF:

Appointment of factory staff in consultation with Production Manager and in accordance with company policy

ASSIST WITH THE ESTABLISHMENT OF FACTORY BUDGETS:

Assist with establishment of both operational as well capital budgets.

Maintain day-to-day expenditure within the limits of the annual budget.

Wherever possible attempt to reduce costs by making use of alternative suppliers where prices may be more competitive.

SOUND LABOUR RELATIONS:

Familiarise yourself with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act

GENERATE AND RECORD DAILY PRODUCTION STATISTICS:

Ensure that daily production statistics are correctly recorded, and that this information is summarised and submitted to the Production Manager for evaluation.

OTHER:

From time to time when colleagues are on leave or when we run more than one shift in either plant, you will be required to work shifts and perform such other tasks as may be allocated by the Production Manager.

From time to time, you will be required to assist in maintenance projects over weekends.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position